Since the COVID-19 shutdown, the future of movies has been hanging on two summer movie releases: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Disney live-action remake of “Mulan.”
While other blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Fast Nine” and “No Time to Die” hightailed it to the fall or 2021, these two inexplicably remained firm that they would come out this summer. Now, we know how that will happen.
Last week, it was announced that “Tenet” will have a slow international rollout, starting in less COVID-stricken countries like the United Kingdom later this month and a nebulous “In Select Cities” category for the U.S. on Sept. 3.
“Tenet’s” U.S. release date also will be the day Disney plans to release “Mulan” on its Disney+ platform, with a $30 price tag attached to it, on top of the service’s subscription rate.
Both of these are interesting responses that likely will dictate the future of U.S. blockbusters and theaters for the foreseeable future.
If “Tenet” is a rousing success and COVID infections at movie theaters are avoided, it could signal to major movie studios that the fall movie season is ready to go. On the other hand, if it flops or is pushed back, it might also mean big cinemas like AMC and Regal, both of which are planning to reopen later this month, are in big trouble.
The “Mulan” situation is another wrinkle, as it continues the exodus of big movies to streaming platforms. While we’ve seen safe, less theater-centric movies like “Trolls World Tour,” “Sonic The Hedgehog” and “Palm Springs” head to a variety of platforms, from being offered for free or at a premium price, films like “Mulan” were seen as ones that would wait until it it’s safe to go back to the movies.
Cutting out the middleman of a movie theater, Disney seems to be expressing doubt in the movie-going experience for 2020 and looking to rake in the big bucks now. That does not bode well for big chains in need of tentpole films to get butts back in seats.
Like “Tenet,” the success or failure of “Mulan” might also determine whether streaming is the best option right now for giant blockbusters.
For theater owners who have been scraping by on reduced audiences and vintage movies, this makes hope for the future scary. For moviegoers who enjoy the cinema experience, it’s frustrating to think that it’s either support a theater by going to a movie and risk getting sick or watch the future of movies end up on TVs instead of the silver screen.