It’s rare that a trivia event might change someone’s life, but that’s what makes a special night at The Metropolitan unique.
A benefit for Community Missions Corporations, “Trivia Focused” combines people putting their knowledge to the test with benevolence as they support a local organization aimed at helping the homeless.
“It’s a way to promote CMC but also have a fun time and have a 50/50 raffle,” Krista Kiger, Community Missions executive director, said.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Metropolitan at 107 S. Sixth St. It will be hosted by Master of Ceremonies Bob Shultz.
To participate in the event, people can gather a team of up to six people, with the cost being $20 per person. There also will be giveaways, a menu that includes pulled pork nachos, chili nachos, chili with all the fixings and a cash bar.
The questions will cover a variety of topics, including history, pop culture and some special trivia about Community Missions.
“We’re going to have three special questions about Community Missions’ history. I don’t know how many people will be able to answer those questions, but some of the social-work types might be able to,” Kiger said.
Understanding what Community Missions is is part of the plan for the trivia night, the first of its kind for the organization. The group provides safe, affordable housing and supportive services for low- and moderate-income men with disabilities who have been chronically homeless. To do this, it owns and manages two apartment buildings, Juda House and St. Joseph’s Haven.
“A lot of people don’t know about us or they think that we’re a shelter. They think we’re transitional housing. We’re neither of those. We are permanent, supportive housing,” Kiger said.
The Haven provides transitional housing for chronically homeless men or those who have been without a home for a year. Kiger said it has more of a dormitory feel, allowing men to get on their feet in a group. Juda House has more of an apartment feel, where the person is gearing up to go out on his own.
“A lot of men do transition out of The Haven. But there are guys who will probably stay there until they have the skilled nursing care because we have men living in both the Juda and The Haven that are in their early 70s,” Kiger said.
The range of backgrounds of the people in the programs runs the gamut.
“Many of these men did work and some are older. Some still work. Some are veterans — about a quarter of our guys in both the Juda and the Haven are veterans, so we can help them access veteran services,” Kiger said.
The trivia night is to help them and the organization in a fun way, while introducing the organization to those who weren’t in the know.
“It’s a good time and also a way to remind folks what we do and raise a little money for it,” Kiger said.
To register, call InterServ at 816-238-4511, extension 129.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live