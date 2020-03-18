“There really was no choice. We kind of started the discussion about a week ago ... when we realized that we had better take this thing seriously,” she said.
Shortly after the announcement, Stammers, who also teaches music in the St. Joseph School District, stated she would be accepting a job at Nixa High School, in Nixa, Missouri, and leaving her post as the chorus’ director, a position in which she served for three years.
“The way it has come to a close for everybody is hard, especially when you look at how this was the culmination of our 40th season,” Stammers said.
The two decisions had nothing to do with each other, as Stammers had already stepped away from her directorial duties to deal with a more serious matter, a breast cancer diagnosis. But it didn’t make it any easier to say goodbye.
“I was doing what I loved to do, and I was doing it with people who love to do it. So having to having to ... say that goodbye was painful, there’s no question about it. I mean, if I could pack them all up and take them with me or if there was a way that I can make that my full-time job, I would in heartbeat,” she said.
The group had been working on the concert for several months before Stammers announced her diagnosis. She said the pieces she had chosen were presenting themselves to be more difficult than expected.
“When I got this diagnosis after having had the second mammogram and biopsies done, and it became apparent that I was going to be out for an uncertain amount of time, we switched gears and tabled off (some of the pieces) for another time,” she said.
The group decided to go for a more inspirational vibe, both with the concert and in spirit, sporting pink “Team Jennifer” shirts to support her.
Stammers said the group’s positive spirit was palpable, especially when it rehearsed the crown jewel of the concert, a commissioned piece called “Part of Us,” with music by Missouri composer Ryan Main, based on a poem written by one of the chorus members, John Cool.
“(Cool) wrote this beautiful poem that kind of addressed members who are leaving, but also, members who are joining and how the chorus is constantly shifting. It was the perfect poem to set to music,” Stammers said.
It was a piece that Stacy Simpson-Hill, administrator of the St. Joseph Community Chorus, said couldn’t encapsulate the group better.
“Even though people will come and go in our chorus, maybe it’s a chorister, maybe it’s the director, new people will come in and they and the organization will survive,” she said.
With many members of the chorus being in a position where COVID-19 would present a grave danger to their health, they didn’t want to take any risks, no matter how sentimental the concert would be.
“Losing Jennifer, it’s a loss. But it’s it’s not worth sacrificing anyone’s health. To me at the end of the day, you have to be reasonable,” Simpson-Hill said.
It’s a predicament that Stammers understands, and with hope in her heart she prays that she’ll be able to close out her time with the chorus in a public way some time in the future.
“It’s my hope to be able to come back and hear a concert and maybe even perform that song that we were supposed to debut,” Stammers said.
It’s something Simpson-Hill said she hopes happens too.
“Let’s say in May, this is all very different. Why couldn’t we get together in May and do a few songs we prepared so Jennifer can get the satisfaction and we can get the satisfaction of coming together and triumphing over adverse situations?” she said.