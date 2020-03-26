The weekends are where Magoon’s, which operates as a bar, delicatessen and music venue, makes its big bucks, as the venue brings in blues and rock bands from both out of town and locally.
On March 19, per a city order, Magoon’s, located at 632 S. Eighth St., along with every bar and restaurant (excluding drive-thru and carryout service) in St. Joseph, shut down for 15 days in order to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the wake of the ban, bar owners like Woodhull are trying to find ways to stay afloat or, at the very least, busy.
“I try to look at it as an opportunity to do some things I haven’t had a chance to do. (But) it’s gonna be a struggle financially,” Woodhull said.
Where some bars and restaurants are offering curbside or delivery service, Woodhull said he decided to shut down Magoon’s entirely and work on fixing up the place.
“I didn’t want to put my employees in danger by being around a bunch of people. So I actually closed everything and what work I am doing down there, I’m doing by myself,” he said.
It’s similar to a concept that The First Ward House, a bar and music venue at 2101 St. Joseph Ave., has taken up. Co-owner Ryan Gerster said he kept his crew on the payroll and has them working on the place in the interim.
“We’re all going back in, the less than 10 of us, we’re going to sand and seal and get everything clean that we can’t work on during normal operation hours,” he said.
The venue is no stranger tragic shutdowns in March. On March 17, 2015, a fire ripped through the renovated bar, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Since reopening, Gerster said the usual wear and tear of the crowds got him thinking a pause in operations might not be the worst thing for the place.
“Our floors are dull. They need to be scraped and we need to pull all the furniture and really get into it here, and we have an opportunity to do that. And when we reopen, we will reopen looking better than when we closed. Hopefully, we won’t have lost any money,” he said.
While The First Ward House serves lunch and dinner regularly, Gerster said food options will be limited, as it works through its existing stock and explores delivery and online ordering options.
The main focus, Gerster said, is to conserve funds until it’s time to open back up to the public.
“I did talk to the other bar owners, and I told them the reasons that we’re doing what we’re doing. Now I just think we need to hold on to our funds and get ready for a better month next month,” he said.
At Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., owner Jason Johnson views the shutdown as something more ominous. He said the night before the bar closed, he gathered with fellow bandmates and staff to perform one last time. The show was one of both celebration and sadness.
“A business our size ... we’ve been very blessed to have such good business for a place so young. (But) we’re already on a tight budget, so it was a reality setting in that this could end our business,” Johnson said.
With that said, Johnson said he has no bitterness towards the shutdown and whatever the result may be to his business, he wants people to be safe.
“It still did not change our beliefs to follow those guidelines was the right thing to do,” Johnson said.
In order to get rid of the rest of Unplugged’s stock of liquor and drinks, Johnson and musician Dakota Livingston streamed a concert on Facebook where they sold liquor with their temporary curbside service.
“I totally turned it almost into a telethon,” he said.
While Johnson has found a way to entertain people through streams, he said the bar isn’t equipped to offer long-term curbside service or delivery and he hopes to have enough support to reopen when the shutdown is over.
“We’ve gotten a lot of a lot of support from our regulars. A few of our customers have reached out to us to tell us that they’re going to be there for us to help us get the doors back open,” Johnson said.
Off of Mitchell Avenue, The Muny Inn, a longtime dive bar, is using gift cards and shirts to help defer costs usually paid by alcohol sales on the weekend.
“We’ve had quite a good little thing going on right now. I think we sold 25 to 30 gift cards. That’ll help us out when we reopen so we can buy alcohol and we can put it towards supplies and stuff that we’re going to need,” co-owner Timmy Lawrence said.
The bar also is considering experimenting with the idea of having a drive-thru spiked lemonade stand if the ban remains in place for longer than 15 days.
“(We’d) make a lemonade drink, and we’d attach with it a closed and sealed airplane bottle of vodka so you can take it home and drink it, just for something to do maybe next week or the week after if this thing goes much longer,” Lawrence said.
Other bars and restaurants like D&G Pub and Grub and Biggins Sports Bar and Grill are offering either curbside or delivery services for food, while companies like River Bluff Brewing Co. are offering curbside service for their beers.
Johnson said the generosity that has been pouring out of the community since the shutdown is something he’s in awe of, even in the most uncertain times.
“(It) just amazes me how many people are really actually working hard to stay positive and kind and supportive to each other. I’ve seen more of that than I was expecting to see, and that’s to me encouraging,” he said.