There are few things Magoon’s owner Barry Woodhull loves more than the sounds of live music pulsating through his venue. But he doesn’t want to risk his life in trying to bring it back too soon.
“I’ve had two liver transplants. I take antirejection medicine to inhibit my immune system twice a day. So I’ve been I’ve been trying to be careful for a long time, not just lately,” he said.
While Magoon’s has been open mostly for lunch, dinner and takeout, Woodhull will take the first step at opening up the live music space with an outdoor concert with the blues-rock band The Motors at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the venue at 632 S. Eighth St.
Known for playing regularly at Magoon’s, The Motors were a band that stuck out in Woodhull’s mind when it came to bringing back live music performers.
The next step, he said, was making sure people would be safe.
“I’m trying to do everything I can. I’ve got handwipe stations and I’ve got spaces between the seats and I’ve taken out the barstools at the bar. I have soap and wipes and sanitizer, all I can think of,” he said.
Woodhull said he’s trying to find a way to make sure his patrons, performers and staff safe so some of the things he enjoyed in the pre-COVID times can come back again.
Where some bars and restaurants operated in a limited capacity during the shutdown, Woodhull closed all operations, from live music to food. Despite that, he said he never allowed himself to get bored. He got to work on freshening up the place.
“Usually you don’t have time to do those things when you’re open yet. The only time you can work on is after 1:30 in the morning, right? So I kind of looked at it like an opportunity and took advantage of it,” he said.
Some of those venue glow-ups include cleaning the ceiling and all of the lights, re-doing the flooring and kitchen and making small changes around the property. During his downtime, he said he took to YouTube to get his live music fix, discovering new bands and performers.
“When the shutdown first started, I looked up everything I ever wanted to look up because I didn’t have time to when this place was open,” he said.
Those activities brought peace to Woodhull during that turbulent time. He said even before the coronavirus hit, he was facing some dire financial problems. With the help of several loans, he’s been able to keep his head above water. While the venue’s famous lunches bring people out, it’s not like before, he said.
“I’m not making the money that I was. I’ve never actually made money, but I’m trying not to lose money,” he said.
In wanting to engage with people again, in a safe manner, he decided to dip his toe back into the live music pool with the concert. He’ll be cooking up meats on his new smoker while The Motors will be performing. But he warns people to keep their distance if they want to talk with him.
“If I can smell your breath, you’re too close. I’m not afraid to push you back,” he said.
He also asks that people wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking for the safety of the staff and to prolong hopes of live music coming back to St. Joseph.
“i’m just hoping that everyone does the right thing. I’m not trying to overreach. I want to tippy-toe into this,” he said. “I’m just hoping there’s a future for (live music) and, if not, I’m going to have be a chameleon and change with whatever the climate is.”