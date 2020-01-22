Despite starting out playing music rooted in the days of the Delta blues, Erin Coburn is the sound of the future.
An 18-year-old Kentucky singer-songwriter, as well as a guitar maestro, Coburn is as likely to listen to Etta James as she is alternative and pop artists like The Weeknd and Glass Animals.
On her latest album, “Out from Under,” those influences show, as her deep, soulful voice mixes with gospel, punk and R&B on tracks like the bass-heavy “Everybody,” the horn-tinged title track and swinging “It’s Over (Virtual Reality).”
“I listen to almost every single genre I can because I love the idea of genre bending and just fusing genres together. A lot of artists are doing that now because not only is awesome and you don’t just constrict yourself to one genre of music, but you combine audiences,” she said.
Coburn’s command of the guitar and the stage likely will gain her a sizable following as she performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St.
Performing since she was a kid and touring since she was 13, Coburn grew up on the stage and in the studio, with three albums under her belt and scoring opening spots for bands like Three Dog Night and in venues like Buddy Guy’s.
Coming from a rural area of Kentucky, Coburn made the decision to hole up in the wintry, lake-effect city of Cleveland to record a third album at Lava Room Recording.
“There were so many days where I didn’t think we were going to make it to the studio because the snow was up to my belly button,” she said, laughing.
But the time spent away from her usual surroundings allowed her to dig deep, talking about feeling used on the opener “Friendzone” and the moody “Your Mind Gun,” obsession on “Diggin’ You Heavy” and heartbreak on “Roundabout.” Coburn said it’s the most vulnerable she’s been on an album.
“Not that I didn’t put my heart and soul into my first and second album, but I found that my third album, I relate to it more because there’s a deeper message. I had to put myself in situations and really get in the zone in that studio,” she said.
One of Coburn’s favorites that she likes to break out is the title track, a song with a soft introduction that goes into a bouncing rhythm, catchy chorus and a blistering blues jam to close it out. She said it’s the perfecting contrast of who she is now and the musician she was starting out.
“When I first started playing out, I was going to all these open-mic jams, like I was 12. And that’s where I started, in open jams and open mics and sessions with people I didn’t even know. So, like, I’m a jammer at heart ... I thought ‘I kind of want to add something from my roots here,’” she said.
As Coburn adds new songs with different textures and moods to her set, she said it’s been fun to play with the energy of her shows and see how people respond to it.
“It’s different because I’m finding out that a lot of people are actually connecting with the songs as well and it’s kind of cool because of how deep it was to me,” she said.
What that means for Coburn’s show at Magoon’s could be anything. She hopes people come prepared to boogie.
“We like to have fun with every show we do. It’s just always something different. And yeah, expect the unexpected,” she said.
Admission is $10. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live