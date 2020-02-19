For 20 years, the band Dashboard Confessional has been helping make people who wear their heart on their sleeve cool.
This is in part because of the band’s biggest albums, “A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar” and “The Place You Have Come to Fear The Most,” which launched hits like the rousing “Hands Down” and the tear-jerking “Screaming Infidelities.” Though the band broke up for several years, it re-formed in 2015 and released its latest album, “Crooked Shadows,” in 2018. It recently marketed the fan-approved compilation, “The Best Ones of the Best Ones.”
When the band comes to The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, it will be a celebration of the songs that likely provided the soundtrack to many disaffected 20- and 30-year-olds, along with new fans turned on to the lyrics of lead singer Chris Carrabba through rappers inspired by him like Lil’ Peep and Juice WRLD.
Before Carrabba performs, he took some time to talk about his legacy. Some answers have been condensed for space.
St. Joe Live: What have the past couple of years been like that Dashboard has been back together?
Chris Carrabba: There’s something to be said for loving something so much, walking away before it burns you out and then coming back (to it) so you can enjoy it.
In the beginning, you’re just making a name for yourself. You’re just hoping that this will last one more show, one more tour. And that can become this dogmatic exercise. It’s not exactly the same as like trying to stay on top, but it’s trying to hold on to what’s special. And now, I realize I’ve got the thing. So now it’s like (I want to) be careful with it ... Handle it with as much joy as I can because it’s cool. It’s really glorious.
SJL: That’s what I wonder — Because you were so young, like, when you see the ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance and you see the fans singing louder than you are, were you able to enjoy it or was it overwhelming at the time?
CC: It was overwhelming. Because how could it not be? It was so unique and strange and special. And it and it was overwhelming, especially in a real, practical sense. (I’m) like, ‘Oh, OK, I see here. I’m really just part of this show. I am not the show. I’m definitely not the headliner of this event.’ That was one thing I truly did appreciate from day one, from the first time it happened, which was at the first show, and every time it’s happened since.
SJL: You’ve heard over the past 20 years how much ‘The Places You Have Come to Fear The Most’ and ‘A Mark, A Mission’ have meant to other people. What do these albums mean to you?
CC: They were phenomenal moments of my musical experience and of my life. They’re not like little snapshots of who I was. They’re the big, thick novels of who I was. There’s a lot to decode in there for me.
I can’t speak to how people interact with the records ... But I know what how meaningful it was to make those records, to write those records. So I’m brought back to a place that may be different than the listener. I’m brought back to the place when I wrote the song.
And let’s face it, it’s an honor that people connected so deeply with the songs and if it had only been for a moment of time, that would have been enough. But the real shocking bit of truth that came to be is they’ve embraced it for 20 years.