When Russian performer Gregory Popovich brings pets on the stage to perform, he wants to be clear that these cats and dogs are viewed as equals to human performers.
“My show is a combination of human talent and pet talent, and the audience has to decide who’s more talented. It’s like a competition,” he said.
As part of the “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater,” the show combines human talents like magic and acrobatics with pet theatrics, using dogs and cats from rescue shelters to perform skits and physical showcases.
Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, the show will take the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Missouri Theater.
Growing up in a family of performers, Popovich saw his parents work with animals while honing their act. After performing in the Moscow Circus and venturing out on his own, becoming the first Soviet performer for Ringling Brothers, he began incorporating cats and dogs from rescue shelters into his act.
“What I try to send to the audience is animals are people too. You look at the animals from the shelter, they’re talented, they’re smart. If, after the show, someone from the audience uses the local animal shelter, (the) message reached its target,” he said.
One thing Popovich makes clear is when the pets are performing, they’re not being forced or prodded into the acts. They’re trained with love, care and attention.
“That’s why I call my show ‘pet theater.’ Instead of a circus where an animal trainer will force animals to do some difficult trick, jumps through fire hoops ... I try to find different ways to (get pets) to participate in the show business. We do small sketches, some stories which are built around the pet,” he said.
The show features acts like “The Dog Classroom,” “The Amazing House-Cats,” “The Animal Train Station” and more, along with acrobats, mimes, contortionists and some record-setting juggling by Popovich. It’s the same show he performs in his home city of Las Vegas, where all of the touring pets live in his home.
Popovich said there’s something about animals acting and using their unique personalities to be humorous, rather than doing difficult physical acts, that makes it distinctive and memorable.
“The audience likes that a lot more than if a dog does some difficult trick ... That’s why we have success for the last two decades in Las Vegas. Our audience wants something different,” he said.
The show’s charming pet talents and awe-inspiring thrills helped land it on shows like “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and as a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” It’s also allowed Popovich to write two books, “You CAN Train Your Cat: Secrets of a Master Cat Trainer” and “Doggy Gone Good: A Master’s Guide to Teaching Manners, Tricks and Healthy Habits.”
“I talk about how they communicate, their body language. In those books, (it has) all my information and experiences, my 50 years working and living with pets,” he said.
For the show, Popovich said he crafts things to reach every age group he can.
“Kids, middle-age (people), and, of course, grandma and grandpa will find something special for them. We have a variety of acts,” he said.
The show doesn’t end when the lights come up, Popovich said, as he and some of his pets go out into the audience to talk with people about the act and responsible pet ownership.
“Some people (don’t) realize the animals are not a toy ... They have personality and we have to respect that. That’s why in my show, I always participate with animals from the shelter,” he said.
With a percentage of each ticket sold going to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, Popovich said he hopes he can entertain as much as he can educate.
“Sometimes, it’s one small example (that) can help some people make a decision. So instead of the store and buying something for $500, $600, $700 or $1,000, you can visit a local animal shelter and you help homeless pets,” he said.
Ticket prices range from $12 to $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.saintjosephperformingarts.org or call 816-279-1225. The show is appropriate for people of all ages.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live