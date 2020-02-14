A few years ago, the Pony Express National Museum noticed that kids had the day off for Presidents Day, but they didn’t have a whole lot to do.
That’s when the museum had an idea — why not bring families in from the cold for a day of fun, activities and living history and make it free?
“We know that if you were a family that had four kids and two adults, the possibility of you coming to an event like this would not be (feasible). But if it’s free, they can come and what we’re finding is it gives them an opportunity (to learn),” Cindy Daffron, spokesperson for the museum, said.
The museum will offer its Free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the museum at 914 Penn St.
The day’s events will be built around the theme of “Riding Proud on the Pony Express Trail” and be aimed at giving kids the chance to experience the jobs of a Pony Express Rider in the 1860s. They’ll have opportunities like making leather scalloped conchos, watching spinning wheel demonstrations with Saundra Keiffer, assembling and painting cars with the St. Joseph Woodworker’s Guild and churning butter.
“It’s a real hands-on (event). And I think from last year, what we found out by doing these activities, people would come and spend three or four hours here,” Daffron said.
There also will be presentations by the Pony School school marms, Miss Kathy and Miss Annie, throughout the day, with a class time touching on 1860s history and what school was like at that time.
What connects with Daffron is seeing families work with each other and communicate as they share some free popcorn or work on a craft. In 2019, she said they took photos of families and were in awe of their response.
“We took 275 photos last year of families who said they’ve never had a family photo taken together, when they had their grandkids and themselves here. So that became something of importance to us,” Daffron said.
The event acts as a kickoff to the Museum’s Day 2020 Camp activities, with applications available during the event. The day’s activities are funded through the Leah Spratt Trust, and the Pony School is free through a scholarship fund by Mosaic Life Care.
“My hope is that (families) realize that the museum is a fun place to bring children,” Daffron said. “And I think if I’ve learned anything in my little time, whether it’s with teachers or even with families, that if you let the kids experience history in a living way, they will like history.”