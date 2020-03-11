I think President Donald Trump might have found an issue that both sides of the aisle can agree on.
In August, Trump joined fellow right-wingers in getting the dark political satire “The Hunt” shelved, on the idea that it was about liberals hunting conservatives for sport. He succeed and it was delayed indefinitely — at least until a few weeks ago.
Now being advertised as a movie that the government doesn’t want people to see, that’s about all “The Hunt” has going for it, as it plays like a political satire for idiots.
Loosely adapting the classic Richard Connell short story, “The Most Dangerous Game,” “The Hunt” re-imagines it as a “Manor House,” a hunt created by wealthy, woke quasi-liberals (played by actors like Glenn Howerton and Hilary Swank) to murder working-class folk ranging from a war veteran (played by Betty Gilpin) and an Alex Jones-like conspiracy theorist (played by Ethan Suplee) to miscellaneous folk (including Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts).
Written by “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” scribes Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, “The Hunt” lacks the bursts of humanity and emotion that made both of those shows special. Instead, it’s a mishmash of stereotypes brutally murdering each other until, well, I guess it comes to a twist that everyone is expecting (Liberals hate conservatives because they see their opposing viewpoints as dangerous!).
Directed by Craig Zobel, “The Hunt” is blandly shot, using muted gray filters for almost the entire running time and poorly acted. Serving as the audience’s perspective, Gilpin is stuck with her lips twisted like she’s constantly sucking on sour candy. We’re never given any reason to like her. The same goes for everyone else. Even taken as grindhouse political satire, “The Hunt” is too busy being smug to enjoy as trashy cinema.
Watching “The Hunt” made me appreciate movies like “The Invisible Man” or “Get Out,” movies based in horror that tap into relevant issues with nuance and wit, rather than tired tropes and poorly choreographed, choppily edited fights. It made me wonder what someone like John Carpenter could have done with the story, similar to his politically charged “They Live” and “Escape From New York.”
“The Hunt” isn’t fit to lick the boots of those movies. It’s ugly to its core and won’t please either conservatives, deemed to be slow-witted heroes, or liberals, portrayed as performative politicos with a thirst for murder.
While Trump may have been making a bad-faith gesture when he called for this, a movie he’s never seen, to be shelved, he was inadvertently doing a good thing by saving movie audiences 90 minutes of their lives.