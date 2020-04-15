In film, high school often has been used as a metaphor for something else.
In “Mean Girls,” the cliques were portrayed as different factions of animals. In “Heathers,” they were more like gangs. In “Selah and The Spades,” groups of boarding school students are closer to highly organized, drug-dealing gangs out of a show like HBO’s “The Wire.”
Premiering April 17 on Prime Video, this sleek, dark indie, written and directed by newcomer Tayarisha Poe, follows Selah (the excellent Lovie Simone), the leader of Haldwell School’s most notorious gang, The Spades, a group of fresh-faced kids who dole out drugs with precision and accountability.
Sitting high on the social food chain, Selah rules with an ice-cold stare and a matter-of-fact way of doing business. She’s approachable enough to hold a conversation with any of her classmates but intimidating to the point where no one double-crosses her, even to the school administration.
As she enters her senior year, Selah is in need of a replacement. She thinks she’s found it in the much more warm-hearted Paloma (Celeste O’Connor). All she needs to is strip of her of emotion and care so she can rule the school without fear. But it gets complicated as Paloma’s empathy starts rubbing off on her.
Watching “Selah,” I got vibes of Rian Johnson’s “Brick,” a high school drama that was portrayed through the lens of a noir, where all the teenagers spoke like old-timey detectives. In this, the students talk and act like weathered mobsters and stockbrokers, referring to ledgers to record their drug deals and discussing who to draft and let go in their clique like they are approaching a trade deadline. It’s an interesting and occasionally distracting take the cast is able to pull off.
While the movie brilliantly lays the groundwork of the way students of this elite school operate and shows the cracks in Selah’s stoic veneer, it fails to do anything with it in its third act. The climax of the movie, involving drugs and the senior prom, feels like a shrug instead of a emotional peak.
What never falters is Simone’s performance. While she’s able to turn Selah into an impenetrable mob boss who rules without emotion, she tempers that by bringing emotional weight to her backstory, involving her mother, who teaches her to not accept love from others. You get the feeling you’re watching a star when Selah is going to great lengths to force a smile in the mirror.
Poe’s direction also shows lots of promise. She plays with tension in scenes shared between Selah and Paloma without giving into it and betraying the characters. With “Selah and The Spades,” she clearly has a dark, icy vision of what she wanted with this, punctuated by a dissonant score and psychedelic indie music, to make the audience uncomfortable.
It’s a shame that this doesn’t pass with flying colors, but it’s a solid start to several promising careers.