Is there a more timely type of movie than one where the characters experience the same day over and over?
In past decade, it’s been fertile ground for some of the best movies in their respective genres, like comedies such as the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” the Tom Cruise action film “Edge of Tomorrow” and the underrated Jake Gyllenhaal drama “Source Code.”
The Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti comedy “Palm Springs” takes it and asks “What if it’s more crude and profane, but also oddly poignant?”
Milioti plays Sarah, the black sheep of her family whose life is changed when she meets Nyles (Samberg) at her sister’s wedding. Bored of Sarah’s sister’s wedding, the two have a night of drunken shenanigans that ends with both going through a time loop that traps them on that day for what could be eternity.
Produced by The Lonely Island, the minds behind Samberg’s goofy “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” and directed by newcomer Max Barbakow, “Palm Springs” mixes the goofiness and emotional stakes of a movie like “Groundhog Day,” but also gives it a sense of seriousness and gravity that feels natural.
Milioti is as charming as ever, playing a drunken screw-up who’s been seriously undervalued, while Samberg plays off of her in a more nihilistic version of his usual man-boy character.
For playing in a sandbox that’s been tread upon quite heavily, “Palm Springs” still finds ways to be inventive and unpredictable. While it sags a little when it gets serious, it picks itself up well for a satisfying conclusion. In a summer short on great comedies, this is one to watch — just maybe not with the kids.
”Palm Springs” is rated ‘R’ for sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some violence. It will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday.