Almost exactly a year after his death, the spirit of John Singleton is felt in movies like “All Day and a Night.”
A one-time collaborator with Singleton, writer-director Joe Robert Cole, who also co-wrote “Black Panther,” tells a Singleton-like, layered story about life in the projects and proves that he’s not quite ready to take up the “Boyz n The Hood” director’s throne.
Starring the always impressive Ashton Sanders, carrying the same tortured, hangdog look he had in Barry Jenkins’s “Moonlight,” he plays Jahkor, an aspiring rapper who lands himself in prison after murdering the boss of a rival gang.
Telling Jahkor’s story in a flip-flop fashion between his childhood, rise in the ranks in his local gang and prison, Cole wants to dig into the details of how a quiet, mild-mannered kid turned into a stone-cold killer. As the movie continuously switches timelines, it’s clear that he has a lot to say on the matter and no streamlined way of doing it.
The son of an abusive father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright), Jahkor looks for his validation in others. While he often comes up empty, his friend TQ (Isaiah John) and top gangster Big Stunna (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) see potential beyond his stoic exterior.
While he avoids dealing drugs, Jahkor is not above trying to kill Malcolm, a seemingly faceless local gang boss who has a price on Big Stunna’s head. But while he tries to do that, he also has to deal with a pregnant girlfriend, racist cops and his troubled relationship with his incarcerated father.
For all “All Day and a Night” wants to say on why those elements stack the odds against young black men, it gets tangled up in the string that connects them together. There’s too much narration stating the obvious of what’s happening onscreen or reciting platitudes. Meanwhile it forgets to detail the importance of subplots like Jahkor’s rivalry with a drug dealer, causing a third-act reveal to land with a thud.
Robert Cole shows promise as a director. He lights scenes with dark blues and reds in interesting ways that seem inspired by Jenkins’ work in “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He also utilizes long tracking shots, like an opening and middle sequence, following Jahkor through Malcolm’s neighborhood, in effective ways to show the audience the vastly different lives in the projects, where some families are having a cookout, while others are celebrating the successes of their gang activities.
In that five-minute tracking shot, I felt Robert Cole’s empathy for people trying to get by in an unjust system more than most of “All Day and a Night’s” more than two-hour running time. There’s a story to be told here, but this film doesn’t know how to effectively do it.
”All Day and a Night” will premiere on Netflix on May 1.