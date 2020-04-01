When some people talk about “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” they usually reference Sean Penn’s dopey, Vans slip-on-wearing Jeff Spicoli. One of the first things that comes to mind for me is its left-field depiction of abortion.
Throughout this 1982 comedy, there are a lot of wacky hijinks and then a story about a student having an unwanted pregnancy and, eventually, an abortion. And the whole experience is treated like she made a trip to get her oil changed.
I understand what writer-director Cameron Crowe tried to do with the storyline, bringing up a real-life, taboo subject in an otherwise mainstream comedy. But it came off as almost dismissive and cartoonish.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” an indie drama written and directed by Eliza Hittman, once again shows off an unflinching director when it comes to the teenage mind, with credits like the Netflix high school drama “13 Reasons Why” and the acclaimed “It Felt Like Love” under her belt. She follows two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania as they travel to New York to end an unwanted pregnancy.
Newcomer Sidney Flanigan plays Autumn, a sullen, stoic teenager first seen being mocked at a school talent show when she performs a Tori Amos-eque song in a montage of goofy performers (dancers, Elvis impersonators, singers). The tone is set for her early: She has an difficult life and deep emotional issues going on underneath her seemingly dispassionate exterior.
Working in retail with her cousin, Skylar (Talia Ryder) discovers from Autumn’s vomiting and general sense of unease that’s she’s pregnant. Sadly, Skylar is the only person who cares, as a nurse brushes off her request to learn more about ending the pregnancy with an antiquated anti-abortion video and her parents are barely present in her life (one of the few scenes they have with her, they’re all sharing beers together).
Seeing her cousin in need of more advice, they leave with a tiny backpack full of money to the closest place with an abortion clinic, New York City, and encounter a number of problems, threats and setbacks.
There’s a lot to admire about “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” from the chemistry and measured emotions of its two leads to Hittman’s matter-of-fact directing style, turning the lights of New York City from glamorous to terrifying to these two young girls. But it’s never a pleasant or enjoyable experience as we see men paw over them and figurative roadblocks pop up along the way.
Like she did with her previous directorial efforts, Hittman works with a caring, but heavy hand. She is unrelenting in capturing the arduous process it takes for someone from a small town to get proper consultation for mental, physical and sexual health. Because of that, her characters rarely feel anything beyond pitch-black sadness.
At times it works in the movie’s favor, particularly in one of the movie’s stand-out scenes, when Ryder drops Autumn’s emotionless facade, admitting to a counselor the reasons for her pregnancy, her trauma and her fears, before immediately dropping that veil back in place. Like the movie itself, Autumn’s decisions break your heart, frustrate you and, in the end, give the sense that things are not going to work out.
When the movie ended, I felt emotionally beat down, as Hittman likely intended. I also felt like I watched an experience that was devastatingly real and not some crass propaganda for one side or the other. In these times, that’s not going to something I feel many people will seek out. But for those who need to hear it, I hope it helps them empathize and understand these types of experiences.
”Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is available on all Video On Demand services starting on April 3.