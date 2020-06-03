One of the unexpected trends of 2020 is the re-evaluation of America’s legends, mostly thanks to ESPN’s “30 For 30” documentary series.

Michael Jordan received a jovial re-introduction with “The Last Dance.” Lance Armstrong proved to be the self-centered jerk we always knew he was. The battle between baseball legends Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa will get another look with “Lone Gone Summer” on June 14.

“Be Water” is movie legend Bruce Lee’s turn to be either introduced or re-contextualized to a new generation. If you’re looking for a warm, quick l look at his struggles and triumphs of the actor that changed how Asians were portrayed, this will go over well.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, who helmed the 2015 “SNL” doc “Live From New York!”, “Be Water” utilizes a stunning amount of video clips, photos and audio interviews with the Mandarin star, from talk show appearances to old Gung Fu lesson, while voiceovers from students, relatives and friends narrate his story.

“Be Water” starts with Lee at his lowest moment in Hollywood, shunned by studio execs after several of his TV shows are canceled and his idea for another program, the ‘70s karate drama “Kung Fu,” replaces him with a white star, David Carradine.

Lee decides to go back to his family’s roots in Hong Kong to create the movies that will define his legacy, “Game of Death” and “Enter The Dragon.” Before the movie can chronicle that, it has to explore how Lee got to this stage in his career in the first place.

With much of the footage being lent by Bruce Lee Foundation archive, you get the sense early on that this will be along the lines of “The Last Dance,” a documentary that gives a passing glance at the mistakes in the subject’s life, but not enough to convince the viewer they’re not worthy of legendary status.

Friends and family speak well of Lee as a person, teacher and creative, mainly drilling down on his unwavering commitment to excellence and his journey to change the minds of American audiences when it came to Chinese actors, who were viewed as the time as goofy, sexless tokens.

That latter part is the most interesting, as it delves into embarrassing clips involving Asian characters from film history, like Mickey Rooney’s racist portrayal in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and John Wayne as Genghis Khan in “The Conqueror.” You get a palpable sense of the odds that Lee was up against trying to break into Hollywood. You also feel in those archive clips Lee’s charisma and drive, that he had that undeniable screen presence that wouldn’t allow racial barriers to hold him back.

While the film takes its name from Lee’s philosophy of being malleable like water, the doc doesn’t shift well in a fluid manner. Letters written by Lee and read by his daughter, Shannon, don’t do much to add depth to him as a person. And while people lavish mostly praise to Lee, it frames him in such an angelic light that you don’t get much of a sense of who Lee was as a person.

With that said, maybe “Be Water” is what we need right now, something light, fluffy and somewhat illuminating. It gives the viewer hope and shows the importance of representation in America. I can’t find anything wrong with that.

“Be Water” will debut at 8 p.m. on ESPN and will be available to stream on the ESPN+ app.