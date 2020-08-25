Judging by the trailer, the PG-rated teen drama "All Together Now" is about a teenage girl who finds inspiration from her friends to pursue her dream of singing.
What that preview doesn't mention is much of that character's story is plagued with parental alcoholics, abuse, death and pet cancer. And there's not a whole lot that happens to her to make up for those dark valleys of life.
Based on the book "Sorta Like a Rockstar" by Matthew Quick, who also wrote the book "Silver Linings Playbook," "All Together Now" plays better when looked at as an audition reel for Auliʻi Cravalho, best known as the voice of the titular character in "Moana."
As the main character Amber Appleton, Cravalho gets to show off her charming presence as she leads a group of foreign people in song as they learn English. She sings, she shows she can cry on cue as her mom falls back into drinking and establishes herself as a possible future romantic lead, having some nice chemistry with Rhenzy Feliz, playing one of Amber's few supporters.
Cravalho is the only reason to see this dour mess, as she holds her own with comic veterans like Fred Armisen and Carol Burnett, both of whom feel like they shot their parts on their lunch breaks.
Watching "All Together Now," I was oddly reminded of the movie "Precious: Based of the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire." While it lacks the commentary of racism and self-worth of that movie, it seems to exist for the purpose of making the audience watch a likable character get emotionally tortured. By the time Appleton's third life-altering moment of trauma comes, you have to almost laugh at the never-ending melancholy of the movie's script.
Despite some genuinely touching moments, like a manipulative climax where everyone, as you might expect, comes together, all "All Together Now" has on its mind is pain and sorrow. It seems to think the only way a character can develop is if you pile that on to a degree that borders on parody.
I can't wait to see what Cravalho does next so this can be relegated to 10 seconds on her highlight reel.
"All Together Now" is rated PG for thematic content, some language and brief suggestive comments. It will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on Friday.