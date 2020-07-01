Why don't we have more movies that capture the great Broadway productions of the past decade?
Disney's release of the 2016, original cast performance of "Hamilton" seems to posit that, well, it's tough to capture that kinetic energy of the crowd and the scopes of dozens actors and dancers floating around Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre.
But dang it, audiences really want to see the original cast of the iconic Broadway hit perform their favorite songs, so we will take what we can get and, for the most part, what we're delivered is very good.
Edited from three performances, "Hamilton" is an often stunning, frantic document of multiple shows performed in June 2016, boiled down to one seamless movie.
Forgoing any cinematic flourishes, "Hamilton" is a document of one of Broadway's most popular productions. A show featuring nonwhite actors playing the Founding Fathers, it follows Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also wrote the book, lyrics and music) as he rises up from being a lowly orphan to a person that would change the course of American history, at least until he met his tragic end.
Directed by Thomas Kail, who also helmed the show's original Broadway run, as well as TV specials like FOX's "Grease: Live," the nervous energy of "Hamilton," usually reserved for the cast, can be felt in the direction and editing.
As the cast, which also includes Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, introduces themselves through now-legendary songs like "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot," the camera rarely stays on a character for more than a few seconds, bouncing between wide shots of the entire stage, medium shots of the core cast and a few close-ups of the featured characters. It's so dizzying that it feels more like the MTV Video Music Awards than PBS' more slow, reserved camerawork for its "Great Performances."
It speaks to the strength of the incredibly charismatic, talented cast, armed with a tight sequence of songs that channel artists from Elton John to Eminem to Mobb Deep, that despite some distracting cuts, the musical remains vibrant and fresh, teeming with energy and emotion.
With the dialogue being spoken almost exclusively through rapping and singing, the audience can marvel at actor Daveed Diggs's breathless, machine-gun delivery on "Guns and Ships," Renée Elise Goldsberry's soaring, emotive vocals, mixed with rapid rhyme spitting on "Satisfied" and Jonathan Groff mug and literally spit as King George III. They all make it look effortless and, despite giving what is a two hour and 40 minute history lesson, deeply personal.
While their may be some missteps in the editing bay, there are none on the stage. "Hamilton" remains an effective, emotional piece of Broadway history. Thank goodness that with it available on Disney Plus, everyone can see it.
"Hamilton" will be available on Disney Plus starting on Friday.