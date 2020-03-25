On occasion, there’s a movie that so perfectly intersects with an actor’s personal life that it propels both narratives.
Think Drew Barrymore in “Boys on the Side,” playing an impulsive young woman similar to who she was seen as in real life, or Joaquin Phoenix, fresh from rehab for alcoholism, playing an equally haunted Johnny Cash in “Walk The Line.”
Those are thoughts that came to mind when I saw Ben Affleck, who famously dipped out of the spotlight because of his troubles with alcohol, playing Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball prospect who gave his hoop dreams up for construction work and nonstop drinking, in “The Way Back.”
Re-teaming with director Gavin O’Connor, who previously collaborated with him on the thriller “The Accountant,” Affleck is again stripped of his signature charisma and handsomeness and replaced with a bloated, barrel-chested body that comes with nights of heavy drinking and a downtrodden look of someone beat down by the world.
Within the first 20 minutes, Cunningham consumes at least 10 to 20 beers and several handles of hard liquor. He seemingly has no friends and is feared by his loving relatives as a liability. With only his legacy of being a young star basketball player to his name, he gets recruited by Bishop Hayes, his high school alma mater, to coach its scrappy basketball team.
Going against his instincts, he accepts and, in typical sports movie fashion, helps straighten them out and collect some wins. The difference between this and, say, any PG-rated Disney sports movie released in the 1990s is Cunningham’s life continues to spiral in the background. He continues drinking and, as he’s exposed to some of the reasons behind his pain, binges hard.
Using hand-held cameras, O’Connor is seemingly less inspired by the warm, glossy sports biopics like “Remember The Titans” and “Rudy,” and more by the gritty, dimly lit realism of the movie version of “Friday Night Lights,” placing the audience right on the court with Cunningham.
While the movie never plays Cunningham’s alcoholism for laughs, it has fun with his easily triggered temper. Utilizing its R rating (a rare one for a sports movie), he unleashes torrents of profanity when the team fails to cover a pass or lets the other team dunk on them, much to the chagrin of the Catholic school’s team chaplain, who wants the group to focus more on the teachings of Jesus than Cunningham’s ability to fit as many f-bombs as possible in one sentence.
All of this might sound like well-worn territory, and it certainly begins to feel like it when the team starts turning it around and qualifying for the playoffs. But the movie’s performances, from Affleck’s emotional take on Cunningham to wonderful, low-key dramatic turns from usually comedic actors like Al Madrigal and Michaela Watkins, help raise the material above the cliches.
As the movie goes on, the less about sports it becomes and the heavier it leans on the big comeback being the soul of the coach. It’s the smartest play the movie could make, as Affleck channels the performance of his career into it. The movie simply lobs the ball in the air to him and he slam dunks it.
”The Way Back” was originally released in theaters on March 6. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now available for purchase on all Video on Demand platforms.