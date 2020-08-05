Once in awhile, there’s a new adaptation of a well-worn classic that re-contextualizes and brings new life to the source material.
The last time that happened was Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version of “Little Women,” which set a new standard for interpretations of classic novels. It’s a bar that the new “The Secret Garden” almost completely misses.
Updating Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story from the early 20th century to the World War II era, it’s a move that foreshadows a number of needless shifts director Marc Munden’s adaptation makes that amount to very little consequence.
The recognizable bones of the story are still there; a young girl named Mary (Dixie Egerickx) is sent to live with her drunk, reclusive uncle Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) after the tragic death of her parents. She is stubborn, spoiled and angry, but she begins to change her ways when she unlocks a secret area of majestic greenery and wonder.
There’s a lot going on onscreen, from some noteworthy performances from relative newcomers like Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst and Amir Wilson, as well as dazzling visual displays, where decorated walls morph into lush landscapes and vivid fantasies.
Working from a script from Jack Thorne, best known for adapting “Harry Potter The Cursed Child” to the stage, it tries to repackage the story with a number of flashbacks and time jumps, but it all feels like unnecessary diversions from a pretty straightforward story.
For all of its visual flair and solid casting choices, it feels like a step back from last notable adaptation, Agnieszka Holland’s 1993 version. It lacked the digital trickery and plot twists, but felt like it had a heart for the material.
A movie about fleeing the bitter realities of the world for an idyllic garden paradise should feel more relevant and emotional than ever. It speaks to the movie’s blandness that it feels like less of an escape and more of a 90-minute, unsatisfying chore.
“The Secret Garden” is rated PG for thematic elements and some mild peril. It is available on all Video On Demand services.