Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Mokaska Coffee was not only a place to get a fresh cup of coffee, but also to catch local tunes and poetry.
For the first time since February, the coffee shop and arts venue, located at 705 Edmond St., will host a live music event. Solo acoustic musicians Dakota Livingston, Dylan Walker and Tom Keller will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. Artist Tex Beltz also will be making a live painting.
"It's actually the first concert that we'll be having on our new stage. We've got quite a bit of room there. So I think we can kind of comfortably space people out," owner Andy Montee said.
When discussing bringing events back, Montee said he didn't want to be cavalier about the current global health crisis. The concert will be held outside on the venue's patio, with enough distance between people to help them and Mokaska's staff feel safe. It's a similar approach to how Mokaska responded after the shutdown.
"We've just kind of been trying to do it in a way that's slow and responsible. It's kind of this weird, precarious state where want people to come out, but you don't want too many people to come out," he said.
With the changes made to the outdoor stage and the room outside, Montee said he feels better about opening the space up again for events. In the future, Mokaska is looking to hosting pop-up art shops and other live music events.
The important thing, Montee said, is that people are safe and able to come back to turn the coffee shop into a communal place of art, coffee and entertainment again.
"Losing the ability to have those kinds of social gatherings has definitely been a hit because that's what we feel is kind of the overall mission for why we're here in Downtown to begin with," he said.
Being able to see some familiar faces, Montee said, is something he's waited months to happen.
"I'm just looking to have a good turnout and see a lot of people that I haven't seen him for about six months," he said.
The concert is free and open to all ages. It will be performed from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.