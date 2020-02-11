For more than 20 years, groups around the country have gathered to raise money for women and LGBTQ groups by perform the "The Vagina Monologues."
In 2018, the local women's zine Ma'am wanted to get in on the support, bringing its first performance of the 1996 episodic play classic to the Unplugged stage. The response, Ma'am editor Tara Duckworth, was inspiring.
"We had a really wonderful experience and the audience was very receptive," she said.
For its second year, it will return to Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Admission is $5, with all proceeds benefiting the St. Joseph YWCA.
Written by Eve Ensler, "The Vagina Monologues" chronicles a variety of female perspectives. Traditionally, it has been performed around the country on or near Valentine's Day to honor the organization V-DAY, a global nonprofit movement started by Ensler to end violence against women and girls. The organization allows venues to perform the play free of royalties on the holiday.
"(It) explores topics such as sex work, body image, love, birth. It seeks to give voice to the myriad of female experiences in the modern world. I think that's what continues to make it relevant," Duckworth said.
Told through various characters, the play jumps from being harrowing to humorous to heartwarming. It's told in deeply personal ways that Duckworth said people connect to and empathize with.
"I think the audience really resonated with those themes. And they were able to enjoy the more humorous aspects of it. And I think that they were moved to explore the societal inequalities that women ... face and enjoy the celebratory aspects of the pieces," she said.
The communal aspect of the event is what Duckworth loves about it — the idea of people getting together to interpret art, while using that to help raise up people in need.
"All proceeds are donated to organizations that work to prevent violence and sexual abuse against women. That includes cisgender, transgender and those that hold fluid identities that are subject to gender-based violence. And I think that those messages and that desire to contribute to the community and to contribute to ending violence against women continues to be relevant," she said.
Hosting the "Ma'am Presents Women" performances every second Thursday at Unplugged, which includes everything from open mic singing and poetry to featured artists, Duckworth said it was a nice coincidence that nation-wide performances of "The Vagina Monologues" fell on the same day.
"These monthly events encourage community and support among the incredibly talented women in the interests of area. So 'The Vagina Monologues' is a perfect fit for our 'Ma'am Presents Women' series, as it highlights the voices of women through through creative expression. We have such an amazing experience ... I think this this fits really nicely," she said.
The performance is open to everyone 21 years old and older.