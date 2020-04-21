On a regular Friday night, the owner of a local gaming store would be busy hosting a room full of enthusiasts in a communal events like "Dungeons and Dragons" or "Magic: The Gathering." Instead, he's delivering food.
"I'm not even supposed to do curbside pickup like all the other businesses that are doing it ... I can't really do curbside board games. So it gave me a lot of free time to do other things," Nathan Hodges, owner of End Game, said.
For the past month, the store, a gamer haven and one-of-its-kind establishment in a South Belt Highway plaza that includes fast food and home improvement stores, has been closed. So he's been supplementing that lack of income with his own food delivery service, Joe Town Favors.
"I just drive around, picking up things that people need. I get out of the house so that they don't have to, to help limit the spread as much as possible. I offer things that Doordash and Instacart don't, like Pappy's," he said.
Local businesses like Pappy's that lack delivery or listings on food delivery services have been Hodges' main focus. Where a service like Doordash takes money out of the hands of businesses, Hodges lets them keep it and takes a flat rate from the customers to pick it up. It's the best he said he can do right now with End Game closed and the bills still needing to get paid.
"The property management company sent me an email two weeks after I closed saying that rent is still due on April 1. And it was a generic email that went out to all tenants saying that, 'Hey, rent's still due. Your landlord still has mortgages to pay on all of these properties,'" he said.
Unlike a food or bar service, Hodges said he can't offer pickups on decks of cards or games. Even if he could, the store's main source of income was on its weekly game nights, where players paid an entrance fee and often ended up buying drinks, card accessories and novelties.
"That's why ... being allowed to run events is such a big deal. Because if I wasn't able to run events, my sales would be borderline bad," he said.
The store is doing what it can to survive. People can order gift cards and shirts from its websites, as well as card games and figures. It launched a GoFundMe that raised more than $1,000. While Hodges has attempted to apply for loans and COVID-19 government funding for small businesses, Hodges said it has not been successful.
"I did apply for all of the SBA loans that were available, although the payroll protection ran out of money at the end. The (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) doesn't apply for me because I don't have enough employees. The generic SBA loan hasn't gotten back to me," he said.
End Game's lease with its property manager will last through November, but Hodges said he fears the business may not last long if it goes through May, an anticipated time for card stores with anticipated releases from popular properties like "Magic: The Gathering."
"Come May 15, if (the shutdown) isn't all said and done, I'm probably toast," he said.
It will leave the area without an established store to play games, which Hodges said is a shame. But he sees both side of the coin in a trying time.
"It's not as a big of a need as like a fire station or police station type thing. It's as needed as a park is. It's there. It's beautiful. People use it. But if it's not there, I don't know that they would make a big deal," he said.
To support End Game's GoFundMe, go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/help-end-game-stay-open-after-covid19. For Joe Town Favors, visit http://www.facebook.com/Joetownfavors or call 816-200-2533.