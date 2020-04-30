“I was getting ready to sign the papers for the insurance for the event. And the governor, at that time, had said, ‘No gatherings of 50 people or more’ and so it’s like ‘Well, that’s it. We can’t have a barbecue contest with fewer than 50 people,’” Kristi Bailey, a chairperson for St. Joseph Community Branding LLC, said.
The cancellation was not taken lightly, as it often takes about a year for it to gather participants, sponsors and figure out logistical matters.
“We’d been working on it and actually, for the first time ever, I thought like, ‘Hey, we’re ahead of the game,’” Bailey said.
The Apple Blossom BBQ is not alone on having to face the reality that large events in the area are not feasible during a pandemic.
Here are some other summer events facing delays and shutdowns:
Robidoux Resident Theater
Every summer, the local theater organization RRT performs an expansive, fun musical that’s perfect for the season. This year, it was supposed to be the musical adaptation of the Steven Spielberg hit “Catch Me If You Can” in June. RRT executive director Sandy Burg said the interest for it was there on both sides.
“I knew people that were already preparing for auditions. And I knew, of course, we’d already sold tickets. So on both sides of the stage, people were looking forward to it,” she said.
As auditions grew closer, Burg said the board felt it didn’t want to gamble with people’s time and attention and canceled the show.
“It would be horrific to have 50 people dedicate eight weeks to memorizing lines and learning dances and creating choreography and songs and then have them not be able to perform it,” Burg said.
In addition to canceling “Catch Me If You Can,” RRT has postponed several performances, moving Ruby Theater shows like “...Always Patsy Cline” to July 24 to Aug. 2 and “Red Velvet Cake Wars” to Sept. 4 to 6. If someone can’t attend a show, RRT asks him or her to contact them by e-mail at info@rrtstjoe.org or leave a message at 816-232-1778.
In lighter news for RRT, it still plans on revealing the lineup for its 2020-21 season with a social distance-compliant “reverse parade” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, outside its offices at 615 S. 10th St.
“What we’re going to do is we’re going to stand with at least 6 feet between us and each person is going to hold a sign that has a different show on it that’s on our season,” Burg said.
The public is invited to drive by the parade for the season reveal.
Amelia Earhart Festival
On April 27, the annual Amelia Earhart Festival in Atchison, Kansas, announced it would be grounded for a year.
“I hate that we had to do it, but I think our first priority and our first concern is for the health and well-being of our community, and all those people that come to the festival,” festival coordinator Jacque Pregont said in an interview with News-Press NOW.
Scheduled for July 17 and 18, the event, which includes Earhart-themed attractions and exhibits, as well as its massive Lakefest concert, was called off due to public health concerns.
St. Joseph Symphony
On April 25, the Saint Joseph Symphony was expected to close out its 2019-20 season with its “Monuments of Men AND Women of Music,” as well as the tenure of director Rico McNeela. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert didn’t occur. The Saint Joseph Symphony said it’s still exploring its options for the performance.