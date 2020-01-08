The St. Joseph Public Library’s Friends Front Row Film Series has seen a lot in its 15 years, namely thousands of attendees and about 730 films.
Continuing to deliver a diverse slate of movies, from Alfred Hitchcock mysteries to John Hughes comedies and Quentin Tarantino dramas, the series enters into a new year with a renewed sense of purpose and duty in the area.
“We have some faces that haven’t changed. But we’ve still got new crowds and it’s just been amazing,” host Bob Shultz said.
Originally started by Deborah Gentry, St. Joseph Public Library program developer, the film series was meant as a alternative, expense-free way of getting people to watch movies together. It’s held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the basement theater of the East Hills Library branch, 503 N. Woodbine Road.
Starting off the year, Shultz said the films will be an eclectic mix, with a slate that includes the misfit Kevin Costner cowboy ensemble “Silverado” (Jan. 14), the feel-good 2019 sleeper Shia LaBeouf hit “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (Jan. 21), the Christopher Nolan drama “Insomnia” (Jan. 28) and the biopic “The Buddy Holly Story” (Feb. 4). Shultz said the goal is to give audiences a wide swath of movies to enjoy.
“Since we are such an eclectic series, there’s never a guarantee about the same audience you’re going to have ... Everyone comes with their own agenda. Sometimes they just want to smile as they eat their popcorn in the dark,” Shultz said.
One of the big trends Shultz has seen during the past decade and a half is the release window for movies from the theater to Blu-Ray and streaming shorten dramatically. For the series, which is usually booked a few months in advance, that has been a big win, giving organizers the option to bring in current smash hits like Rian Johnson’s ensemble mystery “Knives Out” (March 3) and the Mr. Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (March 31).
“We’re really trying to incorporate a lot more of the newer titles from 2018 or 2019 at least one a month,” Shultz said.
Where a hit movie like “Knives Out” might have a four or five-month run in St. Joseph 15 years ago, Shultz said a theatrical run for even the big hits has been shortened because of space limitations and the sheer volume of movies that are released.
“Our opportunity to show those films now, it’s increased ... I’m actually able to look at what’s playing in theaters now and within two or three months say ‘You know, I think we can probably we get the rights to that,’” Shultz said.
With the movie series spanning generations of film, Shultz said the goal is to engage audiences of all ages. It’s not catered to one taste, including his.
“I kind of go through and I see the trends, I see what’s popular. It may not be something that I’m hip to, but it’s generated some interest. I always get a chuckle when someone comes up to me privately, ‘You know, I really didn’t like that film’ and I’ll return back, ‘I don’t like that film at all,’” he said, laughing.
With the freedom to book some edgier, more experimental movies, Shultz said the experience varies from week to week.
“Every once in a while, I’ll go out in the limb and get ... something that didn’t get much mileage here locally, and go ‘You know, this is something that might be worth a look.’ And then I play it and sometimes it’s like, ‘Yeah, that was great.’ Other times, it’s like ‘What is this?’ And I hope to continue that because you can never tell how the audience will respond,” he said.
The point of the series is to have that communal movie-watching experience, free of cost.
“We need to show these movies in the venue they were meant to be seen. An Alfred Hitchcock movies plays in theaters in a totally different way than it is when you’re sitting at your house. It’s meant to be seen in a theater. It’s meant to make a jump. It’s meant to make you control the audience,” he said.
When that happens and the audience is locked in, Shultz said there’s few greater feelings that the people involved in the series’ 15-year history, including Gentry, Mark Zvolanek, Crystal Stuck, Shirley Blakeney and the staff of the East Hills Library, and he can experience.
“That’s the number-one enjoyment I get out of it,” he said.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live