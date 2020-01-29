Tikis, ice cream breakfast, candy and Valentine’s Day cards will all make for an interesting kickoff to February with the monthly First Saturday events.
Being held from 8 a.m. until the evening on Saturday, Feb. 1, 26 businesses in Downtown St. Joseph will bring some holiday cheer mixed with a fair amount of sweets for the new month.
While the winter months for local businesses are often slow, First Saturday aims at bucking that trend with fun activities.
“The nice thing right now is the weather’s supposed to be nice. And I would say so after everybody’s been cooped up, it’d be a good day to get outside and get Downtown and just really visit the shops, visit the places to eat,” Jeff Gates, president of Downtown First, said.
Here’s some of what’s happening:
“National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” (8 a.m. Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream, 714 Felix St.) — Have you ever dreamed of waking and demolishing some rolled ice cream with waffles, maple syrup and bacon? Wish no longer. The popcorn, ice cream and candy shop will kick things off early with a mixture of breakfast and dessert. It sounds delicious.
“Chinese New Year’s Celebration” (9:30 a.m. Simply Tea, 617 Felix St.) — The tea shop will be celebrating the Chinese New Year with a giveaway.
“Dana’s Favorite Things!” (10 a.m. Manic Snail Store, 618 Francis St.) — Oprah has her favorite things and so does Manic Snail owner Dana Massin. With First Saturdays falling on Massin’s birthday, she’ll be celebrating with pink mini cupcakes from Brioche, cute Valentines, puppies and kittens from the Friends of the Animal Shelter (until noon), greeting cards and 30-second dance parties.
Tiki Party (11 a.m. The Tiger’s Den, 519 Felix St.) — The weather may be cold outside, but the bookstore bar The Tiger’s Den wants to remind people that warm weather is right around the corner. Throughout the day, it will be serving bottomless mimosas until 2 p.m. and it will host a tiki-themed party at 7 p.m.
“With the hard winter that we’ve been having, all the snow on the ice, I thought it’d be kind of a nice change of pace to do something that at least reminds us that, you know, warm summer is coming at some point,” co-owner Brian Myers said.
Pop-Up Pho Lunch (11 a.m. Room 108, 722 Felix St.) — Regina from Gina’s Cafe will be serving up some Vietnamese cuisine as she offers the dish until 1:30 p.m.
“Create-A-Card Valentine’s Edition” (2 p.m. Downtown Frames, 208 N. Eighth St.) — If you want to give a Valentine card with a personal touch, Downtown Frames will provide the supplies to do it. It’s offering people the chance to make a personal message until 5 p.m.
“History Speaks” (2 p.m. Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St.) — For its special speaking series, the library will have St. Joseph Museums Curator Trevor Tutt sharing the fascinating life and times of inventor Charles Baker.
“Poetespresso and Guitar Circle” (4 p.m. Moonlight Leather, 112 S. Eighth St.) — If you’re looking for something more artistic and expressive, the leather shop will host an open mic poetry event at 4 p.m. and a guitar circle at 5:30 p.m.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live