A week ago, events seemed to be going as planned in St. Joseph.
Kathy Brock, manager of the Civic Arena, was watching the Royal Hanneford Circus set up for the annual Moila Shrine Circus in the arena. Then, precautionary measures concerning COVID-19 caused most big events, the circus included, to shut down.
"They were moved in and ready to go. So it was definitely a last-minute thing. But evidently, the word got out very well because we stayed all weekend to accommodate anybody that happened to come in or hadn't heard about it," Brock said.
The circus shutting down was just the beginning of a number of events either postponing or canceling until further notice.
For the St. Joseph Civic Arena, the area's largest indoor events space, it's meant moving things around like puzzle pieces. This spring and summer was meant to be its busy season, with the "Monster Truck Thunder" event scheduled for this weekend, as well as future events like "Amped Up Bull Riding," "Shop Small St. Joseph" and several other corporate events.
"That's a huge impact on us and with a trade show coming up with St. Joe Distributing, as well as the Monster Trucks. It's going to affect everybody," Brock said.
While "Monster Truck Thunder" has been rescheduled for Sept. 19, arena officials still are working with other events to find the right spot to put them in, provided the curve of the number of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus flattens out in the next couple of months.
"We're working diligently with all of them to keep them plugged in some place," Brock said.
Owned and operated by the City of St. Joseph, it's a pickle they're experiencing as they also deal with other events spaces they own, like the Missouri Theater, which had booked things such as the Apple Blossom Pageant and Robidoux Resident Theatre productions.
One event at the Missouri Theater that has been canceled is the Saint Joseph Symphony's planned concert, "Invitation to Dance," featuring dance pieces with tap dancer Tommy Wasiuta, on March 28. A pre-show dinner and performance on March 24 is also canceled.
The symphony's is also keeping an eye on the final show of its 2019-20 season, "Monuments Men AND Women of Music," scheduled for April 25 at the Missouri Theater. It would also be conductor Rico McNeela's final concert with the symphony.
"As far as the rest of the season, we are looking right now at possible dates for a postponement. But that's that's in process at the moment," Lori McAlister, managing director for the symphony, said.
It's a reality that a number of events organizers are facing, not knowing when the numbers for people diagnosed with COVID-19 will flatten and people will be willing to go out en masse to events again.
Brock said that she's encouraged that traveling events like "Monster Truck Thunder" are willing to be flexible and understanding, rather than wanting to cancel.
"It's a challenge. But it's a good thing that nobody wants to write off their event. They want to be able to continue on. So I think we're doing pretty well and we're trying to accommodate everybody as much as possible," Brock said.
In the coming weeks, St. Joe Live will cover other events and organizers affected by COVID-19. Those with questions about symphony tickets can call 816-233-7701.