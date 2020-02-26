Missouri Western’s theater season continues with ‘Pinocchio’
Missouri Western’s Department of theatre, cinema and dance will present “Pinocchio” Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 27 through March 1, in the Potter Hall Theater.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Enacted by a troupe of Commedia dell’Arte actors and set to a joyful score, Collodi’s tale comes to life in the form of Geppeto’s wooden creation.
Navigating the treacherous world, Pinocchio encounters a double-crossing fox and cat, an evil coachman and a ravenous dogfish. But for every deceitful character, Pinocchio finds compassion and wisdom from those who love him, helping him through his misadventures so that he can learn the value of hard work and family on his way to becoming a real boy.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for students, $10 for Missouri Western faculty and staff and free for Missouri Western students with valid ID. Tickets are available at the door, or may be purchased in advance at mwsutix.com.
‘Rhythm of the Dance’ coming to Missouri Theater
The Performing Arts Association will welcome “Rhythm of the Dance” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Missouri Theater.
This two-hour dance and music extravaganza includes talent from all areas of Irish life. The show includes a large cast of step dancers, live musicians, Irish singers and a Sean-nós dancer. This show will feature new choreography, costumes, music and multimedia.
Tickets are on sale at the Performing Arts Association and are available by calling 816-279-1225. A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Firefighters Memorial, which will honor fallen firefighters as well as educate the community on the history of the local fire department.