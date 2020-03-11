American Guild of Organists to celebrate church commemoration
At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the St. Joseph Chapter American Guild of Organists will welcome organist Jacob Hofeling to First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St.
Hofeling has performed with the Kansas City Symphony and is an adjunct professor of organ at Washburn University. He serves as a staff organist at the Community of Christ Temple in Independence.
The program includes works by Sebastian Aguilera de Heredia, Johann Sebastian Bach, James Hewitt, Horatio Parker and Heinrich Reimann. The event is free and open to the public.
Saint Joseph Symphony
to perform
dance-themed concert
The Saint Joseph Symphony will present “Invitation to the Dance” with guest artist tap dancer Tommy Wasiuta at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Missouri Theater.
The show title is taken from the opening selection by Carl Maria von Weber, arranged by Hector Berlioz in 1819. Orchestral treatments of 19th century piano pieces follow with “Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F Major” by Johannes Brahms and “Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G Minor” by Antonin Dvorák. Moving to the 20th century, performances will include “Dance of the Knights” from “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra)” from the 1985 opera, “Nixon in China” and excerpts from an Argentinian gaucho ballet, “Danzas del Ballet Estancia” by Alberto Ginastera.
The performance features the dancing of guest artist Tommy Wasiuta on Morton Gould’s “Tap Dance Concerto.”
Patrons are invited to the Symphony Social Scene at Mokaska Coffee. Between 5 p.m. and midnight on Saturday night, patrons can show their symphony ticket or program to receive special discounts on coffee drinks, beer and wine. Following the performance, there is a free Q&A with Wasiuta. Mokaska is located three doors west of the Missouri Theater at 705 Edmond St.
Ticket prices are $10 to $45 and half-price for students. They can purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, by phone at 816-233-7701 or at the symphony’s business office at 120 S. Eighth St.