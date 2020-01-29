‘Jukebox Saturday Night’ on stage at Missouri Theater
The Performing Arts Association will present “Jukebox Saturday Night” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Missouri Theater. The event is a music revue of the big bands during the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, including Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan and Count Basie. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Association, 719 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at saintjosephperformingarts.org.
St. Joseph Area Music Teachers to present
‘Young Monster Concert’
A program of popular and classical music for large ensembles of pianists, violinists and guitarists will be presented by the St. Joseph Area Music Teachers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Missouri Western’s Potter Hall Theatre. It’s a scholarship benefit for area pre-college music students and Missouri Western piano majors. SJAMTA sponsors the annual event with the cooperation of the MWSU School of Fine Arts and the department of music.
There will be six ensembles of pianists at eight pianos consisting of pre-college students and piano teachers. In addition, there will an ensemble of guitars led by their teacher Jason Riley, as well as multiple violinists directed by teacher Sonya Nelson. Martha Chesney will conduct the piano ensembles.
Donations for tickets at the box office are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, students or any youngster who needs his or her own chair.
St. Joseph Public Library
to host listening sessions
The St. Joseph Public Library is beginning work on a new long-range plan and is hosting eight sessions at library branches to give community members the opportunity to provide information and feedback.
The sessions will be:
4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the East Hills Library.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Carnegie Library.
4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Washington Park Library.
4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Downtown Library.
2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the East Hills Library.
9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Downtown Library.
4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Washington Park Library.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Carnegie Library.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live