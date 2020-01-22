Albrecht-Kemper Exhibits Rescheduled for Friday
Two Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art exhibits will have their proper opening receptions on Friday, Jan. 24, after being delayed because of severe weather.
“Mud, Darkness, Wind, Smoke, Fire … Dooley Lawrence,” an exhibit by St. Joseph artist Dooley Lawrence, will debut. The exhibition features 10 black-and-white paintings, a large wooden sculpture created specifically for the museum’s Esson Gallery and a display of sculptures, pots and vessels from his 2019 anagama firing.
The museum’s “46th Annual Membership Exhibition” also will open. It features artworks divided into 10 categories: oil/acrylic painting; watercolor painting; drawing; printmaking; photography; pottery and ceramics; 2-D mixed media; digital art; fiber and textiles; sculpture; and 3-D mixed media. The exhibition is judged and awards are presented in each category.
Both exhibits will have their openings from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24.
Hip-hop concert at
Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall rescheduled
A hip-hop show with headliner Tytus has been rescheduled after inclement weather caused it to be canceled.
The “Welcome Back, Tytus” show will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave.
Performers include Tytus, Dub 4/7, DJ Krunk, DJ Rudy C and Shinedope. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Tiger’s Den to host Australian Fires Benefit
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, The Tiger’s Den and Marble Bar Australian Bakery will be co-hosting a fundraiser for helping provide relief for the Australian bush fires. The event will be held at Tiger’s Den bar and will feature a free Bloody Mary bar, sweet and savory baked goods from Marble Bar, and silent auction items. There is no cover, but a $40 suggested donation will be asked at the door. All proceeds from the silent auction and door donations will directly benefit Wildlife Victoria Bushfire Appeal.
‘Super Science
Saturday’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
The annual “Super Science Saturday” will have kids solving a math maze, trying biology, physics and chemistry experiments, meeting interesting creatures and much more. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Remington/Agenstein Hall at Missouri Western State University. It is presented by the St. Joseph Museum and the university.
New activities will include a Big Face Box to gigantify your head, a glow wall and a 3-D holograph illusion courtesy of science instructor Rich Piper.
Along with a series of ongoing experiments, Missouri Western chemistry professors will present their popular shows every 15 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. Visitors also can expect to see and participate in “Fun with Biology”, a series of experiments presented by students from the Missouri Western biology department featuring Bess beetles, termites and various types of cockroaches.
In the Bushman Planetarium, there will be brief shows starting every 10 minutes that are available at no additional charge.
Admission is $3 for adults and students. Children under 5 are free. Parking also is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit stjosepmuseum.org/events. For more information, call 816-232-8471 or e-mail the St. Joseph Museum at sjm@stjosephmuseum.org.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live