Temporary exhibit to open at Glore Psychiatric Museum
The Glore Psychiatric Museum will feature the temporary exhibit “Arthur Kraft: Sounds of Fury,” featuring work of Kraft, a legendary painter, sculptor and muralist from Kansas City, starting Thursday, Jan. 16.
It will feature a collection of his black-and-white drawings, a selection of his paintings and a copy of the “Sounds of Fury” from the collection of the Glore Psychiatric Museum. Megan Wyeth, a professional photographer and St. Joseph resident, is the guest curator for the exhibit.
It will open at the museum at 3406 Frederick Ave.. Visitors can tour the exhibit through Thursday, July 16, during the regular museum hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, (62 and over) and $5 for students. Museum members and children 6 and under are free of charge. For more information, call 816-232-8471 or visit stjosephmuseum.org.
Black Archives Museum deadline on the horizon
The Black Archives Museum Hall of Fame is museum is seeking nominations for the 2020 Hall of Fame, with a deadline of Tuesday, Jan. 28. Nominees must have made a lasting, significant and positive impact on the St. Joseph community as a whole (economic impact, civic involvement, inspirational contributions, and educational contributions) and have made major contributions in the cultural, sports and/or civic areas.
Previous inductees include Helen and Ramadhan Washington, Earnestine Blakley, Jerry Cooper, Alonzo Weston and Joyce Starr, among others.
To request a form, send an e-mail request to sjm@stjosephmuseum.org. Nomination forms may also be picked up at the museum office, 3406 Frederick Ave., and found on the St. Joseph Museums and Black Archives Museum Facebook pages. Nomination forms must be postmarked no later than Jan. 28 and can be mailed to the Black Archives Museum, P.O. Box 8096, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64508, or dropped off at the St. Joseph Museums.
The public is invited to the 2020 Black Archives Hall of Fame Induction on Thursday, Feb, 27. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Black Archives Museum, with the induction itself taking place at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
