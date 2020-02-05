Fire for Effect to perform at Stewartsville High School
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Fire For Effect will be performing at Stewartsville High School for the band’s 2020 “MO Rock Tour.”
Fire For Effect is an ensemble within the 135th Army Band, a unit in the Missouri Army National Guard. The group consists of five musicians: SFC Roger Kirchner on guitar; SSG Chris Johnson on keyboard; Sgt. Rebecca Cox and SPC Zachary Nickerson on lead vocals, Keytar; Sgt. Dakota Fletcher on drums.
The group delivers a high-energy rock show to promote the Missouri National Guard.
Zuzu African Acrobats
to perform Feb. 11
The Center for Multicultural Education at Missouri Western State University will present a performance by the Zuzu African Acrobats at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Kemper Recital Hall, Spratt 101. The performance is free and open to the public.
The Zuzu African Acrobats have performed around the world, bringing a high-energy combination of tumbling, contortion, dance, juggling, audience participation and more. They performed on the “Late Show with David Letterman” in 1999, and have provided the halftime entertainment at numerous NBA games.
The performance is part of Black Student Union Week. Other activities include: Black Love, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Blum 218-219; “So You Think You Can Joan?”, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Blum Food Court; Cypher, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Blum Food Court and Protect Your Love, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, table in Blum Lobby.
MWSU to host middle, high school honor choirs
The Missouri Western State University will host the sixth annual MWSU High School and Middle School Honor Choirs on Monday, Feb. 10. A day of music education will end with a free concert featuring both choirs, the MWSU Concert Chorale and Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. in the Fulkerson Center.
More than 350 students from 30 area middle and high schools will be on campus for a day of clinics followed by the performances. Dr. Elise Hepworth, professor and director of choral activities and music education, will lead the clinics for the high school choir. Christopher Kurt, vocal music teacher in the Lawrence, Kansas, school district, will lead the clinics for the middle school choir.