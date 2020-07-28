In the movie "Field of Dreams," Kevin Costner's character follows the advice of a disembodied voice and builds a baseball field. The result: People from all over show up.
Similarly, the East Hills Shopping Center had an idea to use drive-in movie equipment it had in storage to bring movies back to St. Joseph. Again, the outcome was the public turned out en masse.
"There were teenagers there, there were retired couples, younger couples. It was really cool," Tyson Huff-Garza, marketing director for East Hills Shopping Center, said.
The series will continue this weekend with two screenings of "Field of Dreams" on Friday and Saturday at the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot. It will open up at 7 p.m. and the movie will start after dark, around 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
With St. Joseph's storied history of drive-in theaters, the love for the medium had always been there. All it took was some utilizing of local resources, like the St. Joseph Public Library helping buy the rights to show the films and Hillyard donating garbage cans to make the idea come together.
Huff-Garza said that while the mall has had the equipment, which includes a 40-foot screen and radio transmitter for awhile, the new staff at the mall wasn't accustomed to using it.
"We had never (inflated the screen). We'd never used the FM transmitter. We'd never use any of that. Because we were all new this time last year. So we set that baby up three times for a trial run, just to make sure that we don't get the community out here and look like we weren't prepared," he said, laughing.
The drive-in also helps the businesses in and around the mall, like Lino's Original Pizza, VanZinos BBQ, The Sweet Spot and Texas Roadhouse. Along with that, it's an opportunity to help local organizations out. For its "Field of Dreams" screenings, it will be collecting school supplies for the United Way's "Stuff The Bus" campaign. A bus will be parked nearby to load up all of the donations.
While people can listen to the movie on their car or portable radio, the screening also will have speakers near the screen for people to sit on a lawn chair and enjoy the movie. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged throughout the screenings.
"The good thing about it is we do it in the east side parking lot and it's big enough that it's easy for people to social distance. If you don't want to park next to somebody, you can park farther by yourself and pop out a lawn chair and you'll still be able to see and hear it just fine," Huff-Garza said.
If the screenings are a success, Huff-Garza said the mall hopes they can continue in the fall.
"We're hoping that if it's an even better crowd this coming weekend, we can have a reason to continue to do it," he said.
"Field of Dreams" is rated PG for some language and thematic elements.