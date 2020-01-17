Note: Due to inclement weather, the opening has been postponed. The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will announce a new date on Monday.
Thirty years ago, St. Joseph artist Dooley Lawrence made it a bucket-list goal that he would get an exhibit at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
At 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, he can officially check that achievement off of his life goals as his showcase, “Mud, Darkness, Wind, Smoke, Fire … Dooley Lawrence” opens at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.
“It’s a lot of gratification. It’s a lot (mimics patting himself on the back), ‘Yeah, I did good work,’” he said.
The exhibit is a mixture of media, including 10 massive black-and-white paintings, a mural, sculptures, pots and vessels. It’s the culmination of Lawrence’s 35-year career as an artist and one he’s delighted to have.
“I love the experience. This is one thing I know — I like attracting a crowd with my work. It’s just gratifying to be that person that a large crowd gathers (for),” he said.
Mixing philosophy, mythology and psychology, Lawrence’s pieces range from vivid, colorful paintings to monochromatic works. While the exhibit has been in the works for two years, it didn’t take much time for Lawrence to figure out where all the pieces would be placed.
“Thirty years gives you a lot of time to ponder what you want to put in a room,” he said, laughing.
Outside of the title of the show, he said he prefers not to speak on the meanings of his pieces and leave it to the audience.
“I don’t want to intrude on what people are going to experience. Like, it’s done. I’ve got to walk away from it. When I start saying, ‘It’s this and this and this,’ it’s like I’m prompting people to have (certain emotions),” he said.
His preferred method is engaging with people on their interpretations of his paintings and sculptures and going from there.
“Take whatever you get from it and if it flies for you and works for you, then that, for me, then it’s time to have that conversation,” he said.
The exhibit is the latest evolution of Lawrence’s craft, which has previously been on display at venues like the former The Dooley Room at the East Hills Shopping Center and the International Trucking Service Gallery. Both of those opportunities led to Lawrence being asked to be displayed at the museum.
“That’s one of the important parts of our mission, it’s to support local and regional art. So we’re always really excited when we have local artists with works this great that we can share with the community,” Megan Benitz, interim executive director for the museum, said.
This chance for people to check out his work is one that Lawrence said fills him with gratitude. He said while there’s temptation to let it go to his head, he’s staving it off.
“I think there’s a lot of vanity and ego involved in the arts and artists .... So I just think it might not be the wise thing to (for me to) think (I’m) ‘somebody.’ Don’t take it so seriously and just enjoy the people as they’re coming,” he said.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. It is free and open to the public.