The value of art is in the eye of the beholder. In the case of Brian Myers, a St. Joseph City councilman, he sees value in the lesser-known landmarks of town: the gas stations, loan dealers and houses people drive by every day.
“In a lot of locations around the community, there are works of art that are based on landmark buildings such as our City Hall, the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, the Shakespeare Chateau, and I think we have missed a great opportunity with the other landmarks,” Myers said.
With a simple setup of a pen and paper, Myers decided to pay homage to these less-celebrated structures for the exhibit “Landmarks of Saint Joseph: Artwork by Brian Myers.” The pieces will be on display from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Cafe Pony Espresso, 114 S. Eighth St.
The pieces, which show off city businesses like Woody’s gas station and Myers’ own home, with his cat Lewis in the window, are what he describes as “riveting.”
“Maybe most people don’t consider them landmarks because no one has ever depicted them in a work of art,” he said.
Whether Myers is being cheeky or serious, the pieces will be sold at the event to benefit Saint Joe Pride, which celebrates the LGTBQ community in St. Joseph.
Myers said he’s happy to help a good cause, while also debuting his artistic talents to the area.
“I hope they understand that this abundance of talent that I’m carrying is finally available to members of the community, so they can appreciate it and purchase and, most importantly, helping out a needed not-for-profit,” he said.