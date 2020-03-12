> 5K Shamrock Run
When and where: 11 a.m., Starts at Grand Avenue and 11th Street
Every year, Norty’s holds a 5K run to help raise awareness and funds for local athletes with intellectual disabilities. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 11th Street and finish at Norty’s Bar & Grill on Frederick Avenue.
Registration is $20 for runners 15 and younger and $30 for those 16 and older.
> 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When and where: Noon, starts at Frederick Avenue and Noyes Boulevard and ends at Edmond Street
For 34 years, the St. Joseph chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians looks forward to people donning their finest green clothing and lining Frederick Avenue with St. Patrick’s Day cheer for its parade.
“There are St. Patrick’s Day parades all over the world. And it’s really kind of gratifying to see the number of people that that line up ... To celebrate with us. It’s gratifying and important to us,” Shane McDonald, a longtime member of the St. Joseph Ancient Order of Hibernians, said.
Tradition is an important part of the parade. That means lots of green floats, Irish music and decorations celebrating Irish culture as it passes bars on “Irish Row” like Kelly’s and Norty’s.
“It’s important because that is one of our missions as an organization is to promote and share our Irish heritage and culture,” McDonald said.
This year’s grand marshal will be the Mahoney family, a group that McDonald said is more than worthy of praise.
“They’ve been a stalwart Irish family in St. Joseph for many years. And we kind of run through a rotation of families that are affiliated with the Hibernian and other prominent Irish families, and it just seemed appropriate,” he said.
Outside of good cheer, the parade also will be one of goodwill as the Hibernians partner again with Second Harvest Community Food Bank and efforts to fight hunger. Parade participants and those watching are encouraged to bring canned goods to help, which will be collected during the parade. Second Harvest also will share in the financial proceeds of the parade.
During the parade, McDonald said he hopes people will celebrate the civic pride as much as Celtic pride by being sure to pick up their trash as they leave.
“We would encourage people to pick up your trash, throw away your beverage cup or your can as you leave the area. (Don’t) leave a mess for the businesses or the city to clean up after a great day of celebrating,” he said.
> ”Lucky Charms Saturday”
When and where: 11 a.m. Club Geek, 815 Francis St., 816-689-8730
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the few times that Club Geek, the local video and board game bar, opens its doors in the morning. It will be serving Lucky Charms and milk all morning. Children are allowed with a parent before and during the parade.
> Live Irish Music with Jump-2-3
When and where: 2 p.m. Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.
For its Irish festivities, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will be bringing in a new Irish band as it brings the quartet Jump-2-3 to perform starting at 2 p.m. The show is open to all ages.
> After Parade Music with Majick K Acoustic
When and where: 2 p.m. 503 Winery, 613 Edmond St., 816-262-3310
Drink specials and corned beef and cabbage, as well as other snacks, will be available while the folksy sounds of Majick K Acoustic go from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
> St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Ben Constable, Backroad Navigators and the Jerry Forney Blues Band
When and where: 3 p.m. Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St.
On Saturday, Magoon’s will be super festive with a rotating cast of folk, blues and rock artists and serving its signature corned beef and cabbage, new potatoes and Reuben sandwiches.