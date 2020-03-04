In the latter part of its existence, Pixar has two running themes: The massive weight of the responsibilities that come with life and the absence left in someone’s heart after death.
Despite its fantastical setting, a post-Tolkein world where mythical creatures like unicorns and dragons become domesticated animals and live in harmony with the human-like elves, “Onward” is firmly in the latter category.
All Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), a shy 16-year-old elf, has of his late father is pictures of him and a cassette of his voice, which he uses to have fake conversations about his day. His brother, Barley (Chris Pratt, in a boisterous role perfectly suited to his goofy talents), barely has any memories of their dad, mainly recollections of him being hooked up to machines when he got, as they say, “sick.”
Try as their mom, Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), does to be a loving and stern parent, there’s a void in both of Ian and Barley that she can’t fill. On Ian’s 16th birthday, she reveals that their dad left him one last present, a magical staff with a rare gem that can bring him back to life for 24 hours. But once that full day is over, he’s gone forever.
Accidentally using the staff without knowing how to harness its power, Ian is only able to materialize his father’s bottom half. In need of another gem to conjure up a fully formed father, Ian, Barley and, well, their dad’s sentient legs, take off on a magical race against time through harrowing, uncharted territory beyond their hometown of New Mushroomton.
Directed by Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”), “Onward” is, of course, visually impressive. The land of New Mushroomton feels like a lived-in, post-magic California, with its former land of wonder being covered in a layer of dirt, with stray unicorns chomping on garbage. Meanwhile, the thrills of the movie, including a car chase on a highway between the Lightfoots and fairies, as well as last-act puzzle are as thrilling as anything Pixar has done.
But the story is lacking in that Pixar magic that it’s been able to create with almost every movie it puts its stamp on. Ian is a stock teenager not too far off from Holland’s Peter Parker character in “Spider-Man.” He has trouble approaching people. His best friend is his mom. There’s no unique character trait that makes him distinguishable or even likable, outside of him being a kid who misses his dad. He’s also done no favors by a fairly bland voice performance by Holland, a choice, I imagine, that was only made to pair two Marvel actors together again.
In contrast, Barley is the more interesting of the two because he’s a young adult stuck in arrested development because of his father’s death. He has a loud voice and brute facade to cover up his pain. But the film takes too long to strip those layers away before we can find him as anything more than an excuse for Pratt to make funny voices.
Through its 103-minute running time, “Onward” struggles with what movie it wants to be. Its added subplots about fairies and a formerly powerful manticore cause the movie to sag in the middle and mush up the stakes of Ian and Barley’s journey.
As for its climax — it will undoubtedly make you cry. The violins-turned-up-to-11 score by Mychael and Jeff Danna feels oddly manipulative by Pixar, but the note it ends on is understated and sweet.
“Onward” isn’t top-tier Pixar, but it has enough magic to satisfy audiences.