There's no easy way to say it -- with a total shutdown of movie theaters across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local film houses are in for some pain.
While national chains like Regal Cinemas, which owns St. Joseph's Hollywood 10 Theater, face an uncertain future, those financial woes are exponential for smaller movie venues like Atchison's Fox Theater and Kansas City's Screenland Armour.
In that turmoil, those smaller theaters have something the bigger ones lack -- flexibility and a grass-roots base of fans willing to make sure their doors re-open, whenever that may be. We spoke with the people who run the show
SCREENLAND ARMOUR (408 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri)
As one of Kansas City's oldest movie theaters, the Armour theater, owned by Kansas City-based Screenland Theatres, found its following offering both blockbusters and independent and foreign films from companies like A24 and Neon, as well as Netflix movies that bigger theater companies shunned.
In 2019, it expanded to four theaters, as well as an expanded menu, in what owner-operator Adam Roberts considered a watershed year.
"Even though, by and large, a lot of the chains were down for the year, we were significantly up," he said.
While 2020's early offerings like "Bad Boys For Life," "The Invisible Man" and "Sonic The Hedgehog" didn't move the chains as much as expected, it was placing its bets on blockbusters like "A Quiet Place Part II" and the James Bond sequel "No Time to Die" to make up for it. Then, everything got postponed.
"Kind of the whole industry is bracing for a three- or four-month shutdown," Roberts said.
It's uncharted territory for the independent theater, as it sits vacant, with a play on a quote from "Shaun of the Dead" on its marquee and an old lobby poster for "Armageddon" taped to one of its entrances. But it's making the best of it through the fundraising site Patreon, where people can pay a monthly fee to support a business.
Giving fans the choice of a $5, $10 and $30 category, it can be included in watch party discussions and podcasts to more personalized choices like weekly staff recommendations, digital hangout parties, online trivia and interactions with special guests. While it doesn't cover the revenue that four movies with hundreds of visitors who, in turn, purchase concessions and merchandise would generate, it continues to foster Screenland's goal of engaging people through movies, while helping cover some of its bills.
"What's been fun is watching it grow and watching people connect. Like, you have the Friday night watch parties and the Mondays and Thursdays are short films ... It's been kind of fun," Roberts said.
The Patreon is available at http://www.patreon.com/screenland. In addition, people also can stream selected movies at https://www.screenlandonline.com, where the theater gets a cut of every purchase, or buy gifts cards at screenland.com.
FOX THEATER (612 Commercial St, Atchison, Kansas)
The Fox Theater in Atchison, Kansas, is no stranger to setbacks.
In 2014, it closed and when it had the chance of re-opening, its new owner had to step back from the project to focus on their health.
It finally saw its doors open on March 24, 2019, when a group of donors in the city helped raise enough money to give people in the area the option of seeing a first-run movie locally, instead of traveling to St. Joseph or Kansas City.
Coincidentally, almost a year to the day it re-opened, it had to close its doors again. This time, it's only temporary for public safety.
"(When) they started pushing back all of these big movies that were coming out -- 'Mulan,' the big Disney flick that were advertising all summer and all winter. (That) was going to be one of the movies that was going to pull us out of this lull. Then there were three others ... Hollywood just [makes brake squealing noises] put the brake on it.' There was no going forward for us," Travis Grossman, executive director of Theatre Atchison, said.
After announcing it would be closing indefinitely, Grossman said he had the painful task of telling his staff of 15 that they would be furloughed for the time being. Since then, he said he's just been busy thinking about how the theater will respond when it's able to re-open.
"We're looking at special events and unique opportunities for people to come in and do things. We're really going to be leveraging the hope that people are going to want to get going to get out and get social again," he said.
As Roberts mentioned, with so many blockbusters being pushed back, it's likely that the next big movie won't hit theaters until August at the earliest, which means independent theaters will have to think of alternative programming.
"We're going to have to get clever with some events that we do and just create social opportunities for people to come out and have a drink, maybe take in some sort of previously shown movie or an old classic or something and just get clever with it to get our feet back up underneath us," Grossman said.
One thing is for sure, Grossman said, that the Fox Theater will be back.
"This was a community project and we did have community investors and foundations that helped us get this thing off the ground, so that we could build it debt-free ... As a result, we're going to be OK," he said.
FRIEND'S FRONT ROW FILM SERIES (6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the East Hill Branch of the St. Joseph Public Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road)
For its 15th year, the Friend's Front Row Film Series, which screens movies for free in the basement theater of the St. Joseph Public Library, was seeing record crowds.
Screenings for movies like "Knives Out," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Uncle Buck" saw big audiences and future installments, like an Alfred Hitchcock film series, which promised big numbers, as well as several other blockbusters were planned. Before that could happen, the library announced it would be closing temporarily.
Host Bob Shultz said it's a shame, but it might end up working better for everyone.
"We are basically taking the high points of the schedule and just basically implementing those toward the back end of the year. So I think our schedule, strangely enough, will probably get stronger," he said.
As both a presenter and lover of movies, Shultz said he hopes all of the indie theaters will be able to weather the storm and come back stronger.
"I'm really anxious to get back to the point where we can all sit down enjoy movies the way they're meant to be seen," he said.