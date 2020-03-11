For 21 years, a group of Irish dancers and musicians have been passing on their culture and traditions through a celebration of rhythm and music.
So far, Dane McKiernan, the choreographer and lead male dancer of the group Rhythm of the Dance, said it hasn’t gotten old.
“Everybody just seems so energized. They spend like two hours clapping around, tapping their feet ... It’s a great, positive evening,” he said.
The group will bring its high-energy show to the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Created in 1998, back around the time of another Irish dance sensation, Michael Flately’s “Lord of the Dance,” “Rhythm of the Dance” became an international hit, combining live Irish music with expert-level dancing.
Because the show is so rooted in Irish culture and customs, McKiernan said crowds often take a few minutes to get into the action.
“Even just the first five minutes, you could be walking out onstage to see a sea of blank faces. They don’t know what they’re about to see. And you don’t know how they’re going to react, either. So that’s kind of the main thing, the whole way through the show that you’re that you’re feeling. Because you want them to enjoy the show as much as possible. You want them to be impressed,” he said.
When the group launches into some signatures Irish songs like “Danny Boy,” the crowd gets involved and as the dancers venture into some deeper cuts, McKiernan said people are enthusiastically along for the ride.
“Once you’re on stage and you start to see that reaction, it could be a little old lady in the front row who’s absolutely just having the best time of her life and that’s like all you need for your two hours,” he said.
One of the goals of the show is to make sure that it stays fresh. While it has kept one piece through its 21-year existence, the rest is an ever-evolving showcase of Irish heritage.
“We try to keep it fresh, both for the audience and for our on our own selves, because it’s all live. It’s easy to to keep that fresh. So the music and songs get changed continuously,” McKiernan said.
Though the group has toured the world, it has yet to come to St. Joseph or Kansas City. McKiernan said he’s looking forward to checking out a new area.
“We’re going to get to actually explore the place and see some of it because, a lot of the time, you find yourself just on the tour bus moving between venues or hotels, so it’s nice,” he said.
Because the group often tours in the winter, it’s often a cold trek through the United States. To be visiting an area with almost spring-like weather is a blessing.
“Arizona (was nice) just because we’d been in winter weather since November. It’s always pretty much a winter tour. So when we got there, the fact that we actually had sunlight and (68-degree) kind of weather for a couple of days was really nice,” McKiernan said.
To be able to deliver the show to both those with deep Irish roots and complete novices to culture and watch them cheer, McKiernan said that’s what it’s all about.
“I guess it’s kind of the reason you do a tour for this long — every night takes you to a different place,” he said.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased by phone through the Performing Arts Association at 816-279-1225, at the office at 719 Edmond St. or online at saintjosephperformingarts.org. It is appropriate for all ages.
Because the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association has been fielding questions about coronavirus, it wants to assure people that the event will go on and the Missouri Theater’s seats, armrests and tables are being disinfected to avoid a scare.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure people are safe,” Beth Sharp, director of the Performing Arts Association, said.