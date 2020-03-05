After a long winter comes a sunny day of events for the monthly First Saturdays events in Downtown St. Joseph.
Between St. Patrick’s Day, International Women’s Day and Spring Forward, it will be a wild, fun day that traditionally brings many people out Downtown for a day of food and festivities.
More than 20 businesses will hold special events starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7, as part of Downtown First’s First Saturdays.
The tie that will bind them all together is a Lucky Charms-slinging leprechaun who people can hunt down throughout the day.
“(The leprechaun) has been quite popular. It’s a really fun and different way to explore Downtown,” Cris Coffman, vice president of Downtown First, said.
Visitors can pick up a map at certain businesses like Nesting Goods, Manic Snail, Black Kat Salvage and Blue Willow Boutique. Once they get it, they can get a shamrock stamp. Once the map is completed, people can turn it in to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
“It kind of takes you all over the place and during that you may or may not run into a leprechaun. And if you catch the leprechaun and get a picture with them, you can be entered into a social media aspect of the contest,” Coffman said.
Compared to Downtown First’s events like its Craft Beer and Music Walk and Booze Walks, this one is more aimed at all ages.
“A lot of our events are more adult-oriented. This is one of the fun ones for everyone,” Coffman said.
If chasing shamrocks and leprechauns doesn’t trip someone’s trigger, there are other events like “She Blooms: An International Women’s Day Event” at Manic Snail, 618 Francis St. The novelties and gift shop will feature women artists, designers and entrepreneurs, as well as pop-up shops like Wild Layne Boutique and a flower cart from Garden Gate. There also will be a YWCA supply drive going throughout the event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition, Cafe Pony Espresso, 114 S. Eighth St., will debut the art of Katie Frazee starting at 8 a.m. The St. Joseph Public Library will continue its “History Speaks” talks about St. Joseph suffragists with local history librarian Jennifer Sanders-Tutt at 2 p.m. There also will be a number of sales and deals at participating businesses.
“There’s tons of events happening all over Downtown. It’s just a fun day to get out and enjoy the sunshine after the long winter we’ve had,” Coffman said.