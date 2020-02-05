The chill of Midwest winters is responsible for a lot of things — sales of heavy coats, an exclamation when someone steps outside and punk bands like Detroit natives Dogleg.
“We used to say because it was so cold, we would have to play faster to warm up,” Alex Stoitsiadis, guitarist and vocalist for the band, said.
Whatever anger or energy that frosty air provided to the four members of the band seems to be working in its favor. In November, the band’s blistering first single, “Fox,” from its forthcoming album, “Melee,” received praise from music tastemakers like Pitchfork.
Starting with a count off on a hi-hat that jettisons into a pulverizing wall of guitars and gang vocals, “Fox” is about the best introduction you can get to the band’s melodic punk sound. Along with the music video, a montage of the group’s energetic shows, it’s opened doors to new fans.
“It’s kind of wild and completely unexpected. Like, it’s kind of unexpected to have such a huge reception for songs that we were writing in a basement, that we’re just like ‘Oh, well we think this sounds cool’ and we hope that other people like it,” Stoitsiadis said.
The band will bring its wild concert showcased in the “Fox” music video to the Replay Lounge, 946 Massachusetts St. in Lawrence, Kansas, at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with opener LK Ultra.
Formed in 2015, the band quickly released two EPs, a self-titled debut and “Remember Alderaan?” In the process, it toured relentlessly, gained new members and signed to the indie label Triple Crown Records, home to acclaimed punk and emoo-inspired indie rock bands like Oso Oso and Foxing.
As the band has been seeing new fans and receiving more coverage, it’s finding its sound is hard to describe. Some publications compare to balls-to-the-wall rock bands like Japandroids and PUP, while others have thrown around names like Taking Back Sunday and Cap’n Jazz. It’s all fun to the band to see what people take away from its varying sound.
“We have a very hard time trying to tell people exactly what we sound like. We just say that we just sound loud and fast and angry,” Stoitsiadis said.
While the band has been in a holding pattern for the past couple of months, it’s ready to get its album out and hit the road in a big way. While the band hasn’t announced a release date for “Melee,” Stoitsiadis said it’s coming soon.
“Most of the time we’ve been signed with (Triple Crown), we’ve been tweaking the album and finishing it up. These past two or three months have been like really the time where things have started to be like ‘OK, we’re starting to get up on some tours. We’re starting to make some opportunities happen,” Stoitsiadis said.
Those opportunities will likely mean Dogleg will move from basement shows and small, sweaty concerts at places like Replay Lounge to bigger venues. For now, the band is taking with humility and 45-minute bursts of energy at its shows.
“Please bring earplugs, I guess. There may be a cart-wheel — I’ll think about it. Expect us to put in 150 percent, like we always do. We’re just really excited to be playing,” Stoitsiadis said.