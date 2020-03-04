The Dance Arts Center previously performed the dialogue-less, dance interpretation of the C.S. Lewis classic in 2018. It was the group’s first time gracing the Missouri Theater in a context that was removed from its usual dance recitals, where it mixed different styles of dance into one cohesive narrative.
“There’s so many different styles of dance. It’s not your stereotypical ‘ballet’ that some people think ‘Oh snore.’ They’re going to really get a little bit of everything,” Heeler said.
Centered around four children (played by Jacob Poet. Sara Poet, Atticus May and Lily Phillips), they find their way beyond a wardrobe to a magical world that exists known as Narnia. In Narnia, there is a battle between the lion Aslan (Joseph Pilgram) and the evil White Witch (Megan Chiles), with the children caught in between.
The dance interpretation of the fantasy novel was adapted by one of Heeler’s close friends, Bea Rashid, and her husband, Steven Rashid, who composed the music.
“It’s such a great tale and it’s so unique and it’s so timeless. It’s your classic good-versus-evil and good triumphs story,” Heeler said.
Wanting to give her students something beyond dance recitals, Heeler decided the production would be a perfect model for a well-rounded experience that included costuming, lighting, makeup and blocking.
“When we started doing this a couple of years ago, the kids were looking for me. They were a little bit over the competition scene and we were looking for a more professional experience for them,” she said.
For the studio’s second year performing “The Lion, Witch and The Wardrobe,” Heeler said the students took a more proactive role behind the scenes.
“Sometimes the kids help with that a little bit. They kind of have been through that process. It’s not just buying a costume from a catalog and putting it on. They’re seeing like, ‘Oh my gosh, the tweaks and the different things that have to happen to it.’ They go through the process of learning what stage makeup will work best for them and things like that,” Heeler said.
Before the group performs at the Missouri Theater, it already has some performances under its belt, having showcased the performance at the State Theater in Mound City.
“They asked us to come up there and we did the show at the State Theatre, which is a little bitty theater. We were really like, ‘Oh my gosh. Will we make it? Can we fit? There’s like 35 dancers in the production.’ And they were phenomenal. They were so professional,” Heeler said.
The experience of performing on two different types of stages is something Heeler said will benefit the students in the future.
“They’re learning that kind of professionalism because any time you’re in a touring show, you’re going to go in and one theater’s huge and the next theater is tiny. So just even... learning about that, you have to make it go and people still bought tickets and you still have to bring it, that expectation level has been so good for them,” Heeler said.
The group hopes its experiences and months of hard work will translate to its three performances this weekend.
“They should expect to be literally transported to the world of Narnia and thoroughly enjoy themselves,” Heeler said.
Tickets are $8 to $15 and available by calling 816-233-5442 or visiting jomotickets.com.