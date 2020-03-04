When it comes to the arts in St. Joseph, there are a few blind spots, with technology being among them.
For three years, the Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire, a showcase of tech and its inventors both past and present, has been opening the city’s eyes.
“We’ve always known that there was a tremendous presence of innovation and creativity in this region. And seeing now innovators, creative folks come out and share with each other what they are interested in doing, it’s really been neat to see,” Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, which serves as the host for the event, said.
Dubbed the “Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth,” the Mini Maker Faire returns to Restoration Church, 117 Francis St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
A showcase of crafters, tech enthusiasts, food artisans and engineers, among others, the fair covers a wide swath of hobbies and showcases. A person can go from playing the latest virtual reality game to re-visiting archaic steampunk technology in a matter of minutes, which Gaddie said is part of the appeal.
“We consistently see people walking through the doors in the Mini Maker Faire and physically being taken aback. They’re just not quite sure what it is. And that’s the most intriguing part of this event,” she said.
The Mini Maker Faire originated in 2006 in San Francisco as a project of the editors of Make Magazine, a publication focused on DIY tech projects. From there, it spread across the world.
On a local level, the fair shows the array of people in the area that are interested in technology and the good it can do in the workplace and in solving complex problems.
“We know that the jobs and the employers of the future are counting on innovation to move us forward. Almost every employer involved in workforce development right now is saying, ‘We need creative thinkers. We need people who can solve complex problems.’ And these are the kinds of events that promote that for all age groups,” Gaddie said.
Throughout the day, people can learn everything from CPR to pulling off a magic trick and setting up their own recycling program. Gaddie said it will hopefully inspire others to pursue their craft or explore a new one.
“It’s an event that creates momentum toward what we want, which is a healthy, viable community for generations to come,” she said.
The Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire is a part of Downtown First’s First Saturdays event and is open to all ages. Tickets are $5 to $24 and are available at thebigmuddy.makerfaire.com/tickets or at the door.