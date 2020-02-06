When Big Brothers Big Sisters happened upon the idea of Goldfish Races, they knew it was something special.
“It is one of the most lively events we have. I think everybody gets really into it. It’s very thrilling,” Tiffany Miller, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.
The objective is simple: Bid on a goldfish and root it on to win a race.
A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters St. Joseph, the 2020 Goldfish Races will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Hi-Ho Bar & Grill, 1817 Frederick Ave.
The simplicity of the event has provided big money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph, which pairs young people in St. Joseph with volunteer mentors. At past events, it’s raised more than $10,000. Miller said the goal goes beyond money. It also helps people in the area connect with each other and the organization’s mission.
“It is important for us to raise the money here, but also just to bring in community members that we otherwise wouldn’t be (reaching), get them acquainted with Big Brothers Big Sisters and, really, just show them a really good time,” she said.
Money from the event is used to help BBBS fund programs like matching mentors with kids, with which it has about 40 “littles,” or little brothers or sisters, in waiting.
“Part of (it is)being able to support the matches once they’re made. For that, we provide a caseworker to each ‘big’ that volunteers with a ‘little,’ so that we can match with those that are waiting ... All of the funding goes into that goal,” Miller said.
In addition to the event, BBBS also uses the event to get people aware of its “Big Draft Info Session,” which will give people the chance to get an invite to Arrowhead Stadium’s Draft Fest and possibly Super Bowl LV in 2021.
Anyone who attends the info session at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the East Hills Library Theater will get an invite to Draft Fest at Arrowhead Stadium, an exclusive event typically open only to season ticket holders.
If the person brings a potential volunteer to the info session, he or she will get their own invite to Draft Fest, and for every person recruited, they also will get an entry for two tickets to Super Bowl LV or Kansas City Chiefs season tickets for two in the 20-21 season.
Anyone interested in a spot at the info session can contact Cheyenne Lynch at cheyenne@bbbsstjoe.org.
For Miller, it’s all about the
community coming together to help
each other.
“We always just enjoy seeing everybody that’s supporting us having a really great time, so when we can include supporting the agency while giving our supporters a really awesome celebration, that’s a win for everybody,” Miller said.
The event is open to everyone 21 and older.