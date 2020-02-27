The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is able to see into the future, and judging by the art on its walls, it’s looking good.
Showcasing works of art from high school students around the area, the museum will debut its 2020 Regional Art Exhibition from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at 2818 Frederick Ave.
The showcase will highlight 148 pieces from 21 schools around Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
For most students, it’s the first time they’ll hear feedback from strangers and praise from people beyond their high school walls. This means each is bringing their best to the table.
“I think it’s a huge boost to have someone who doesn’t have any ties to recognize your talent. If you hear someone else who’s not your teacher, who’s not your parents, not friends, saying, ‘Oh, this is really good,’ or ‘I like what they did here. This is really creative,’ I think that can validate their experience as artists,” said Megan Benitz, interim executive director of the museum.
The exhibition furthers the museum’s mission: To assist talent, both young and seasoned, to continue to pursue and hone their craft.
“A lot of the work can have a very personal viewpoint they’re expressing. You can go through and look and you can see what kids care about,” Benitz said.
It also gives those who may not be around young people the chance to see how gifted they are and a look at their perspective.
“These kids are doing real work, real hard work ... It’s obvious how much time they devote to it, that they focus on so much of that and they put themselves into the work,” Benitz said.
The art is often personal, showcasing what each student is going through or the issues he or she is concerned about.
“There’s work that’s very obviously exploring kids’ own personal demons or their heroes ... It’s very personal and emotional,” Benitz said.
For these young artists, being chosen for the show is an honor, as only a few are given the chance to do it.
The pieces of art are divided into nine categories based on their media and/or technique. Benitz said what the students do within the confines of their categories is always interesting.
“There’s materials I don’t see when it’s the membership show. We have cardboard sculptures and people using found objects in ways that older artists, I think, don’t feel free to. I think they’re, they’re willing to experiment with anything,” Benitz said.
After a panel jury selection, first, second and third places, plus honorable mentions, will be awarded in each category.
The awards will be presented at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 816-233-7003.