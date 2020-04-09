While the physical location at 2818 Frederick Ave. remains closed, it’s taken to social media like Facebook and video platforms like YouTube to keep the conversations moving.
“With everything going on, we’re just looking at it as an opportunity to try some new things and maybe connect with people in new ways,” Megan Benitz, interim executive director for the museum, said.
Some of the features the museum is offering are virtual tour videos on Fridays on its Facebook page, where Alex Asher, the director of education, leads viewers on an exploration of the museum’s pieces of art and the history behind them.
“Our first one just went up last week, and we’ve got a series of about 10 planned, with videos of our permanent collection that’s on display so that people can kind of tour the museum, even from home,” Benitz said.
It’s also sharing art classes on Mondays from featured artists to give people in the area an activity to do while they’re quarantined.
“Sometimes it’s a single one. Sometimes we have separate ones for adults and children. We’re just kind of encouraging people to be making things and be creative,” Benitz said.
In a time where “We’re all in this together” is a popular phrase, museums in the area like the Albrecht-Kemper are proving it through collaboration. On its Facebook page, it’s sharing content like a “Public Domain Coloring Book” from the Atchison Art Association.
“The museum community as a whole is very collaborative. So I think everybody’s kind of working across museums to like say ‘Hey, this museum had something great. I’m going to share it with other people so they see it too,” Benitz said.
These moments of artistic expression and community help continue the museum’s mission, even if its location is closed. Benitz said when the news of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic started coming down the pike, the museum was prepared. Its board made a series of hard decisions, like closing exhibits such as local artist Dooley Lawrence’s “Mud, Darkness, Wind, Smoke, Fire … Dooley Lawrence,” cancelling all of its programs through late April and closing down its cafe.
The hopes for the museum are that regardless of how long the shutdown will last, some events can soldier on. One of its biggest fundraisers, the “Annual Pot of Gold Fundraiser” dinner, has been postponed indefinitely. Its “Third Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition,” originally scheduled to open on April 17, will get a digital exhibition on the museum’s website.
“It’s kind of our first time doing that. So that’ll be available on our website for people to look at and see all of the artwork that got picked and would have been on display. But at least the artists are getting their work out that way,” Benitz said.
The exhibit features work from students enrolled in undergraduate programs in the United States during the 2019-2020 academic year. A date for the launch of the digital showcase still is being determined.
With people stuck inside, the staff of the museum included, people at the Albrecht-Kemper understand the importance of arts and the need to express one’s self right now. With the museum being open digitally, in away that’s easy to access for everyone, they hope it will people.
“It takes people’s mind off things. It’s an outlet for people’s concerns or fears or things like that. Art is a great way to express yourself and so we’re hoping to keep encouraging people to do that,” Benitz said.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s Facebook page can be visited at http://www.facebook.com/Albrecht-Kemper-Museum-of-Art. Its official website is http://albrecht-kemper.org.