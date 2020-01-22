Two out-of-town comedians are continuing the trend of making Unplugged a haven of local comedy again.
Hailing from Independence, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas, Dean “The Nerdfather” Boese and Dale Hinton will bring their specific brands of comedy to the stage at 2605 Frederick Ave. They will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
“From my end, I tend to stay pretty nerdy, that’s why I’m ‘The Nerdfather.’ With Dale, you’re going to get a rocket ride. You don’t know where the story starts or where it ends, but you’re guaranteed to laugh all the way through,” Boese said.
Cutting his teeth on the Unplugged stage back when it was Cafe Acoustic eventually led to shows in Kansas City and beyond for Boese. He said it’s always a pleasure to entertain the locals again.
“It’s always good to come home. St. Joe is where I was born. It’s always nice to come home and go ‘Wow. There used to be stuff over here and now there’s new stuff,’” he said, laughing.
Bringing Hinton with him for the performance, Boese said the audience will get taken for a profane, funny ride through his often twisted mind in the vein of a comedian like Sam Kinison.
“Dale has said at multiple points to give him a stage and a crowd and he doesn’t care ... The most common thing I see and hear when Dale does comedy is people saying the name ‘Sam’ because he’s very reminiscent to Kinison. And reminiscent, not derivative. But there’s definitely a similar vibe to it,” Boese said.
The show will be a mixture of storytelling and observational humor, with a healthy amount of blue jokes thrown in.
“With Dale, they’re going to see a truly talented guy unleashed in a way that he’s not normally, so it’s going to be super funny ... He could wind up talking about his time in Sturgis. He could wind up talking about a point in his life where he was answering phones for an escort service,” Boese said.
Originally scheduled as “The Heartland Comedy Show” with Shelah Erickson, the comedians had to reschedule because of inclement weather. Boese said, unfortunately, Erickson won’t be able to make the date.
“Shelah, me and Dale have worked together at various points. So, having her out ... sucks for both of us. But we’ll dedicate the show to her. She will be there in spirit,” Boese said.
The audience should be prepared for a night of big, crude laughs, Boese said.
“We will still rock your world,” Boese said, laughing.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live