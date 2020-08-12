What would happen if teenage boys ran the U.S. government?
For decades, this is a question that has been answered in Texas as about a thousand mostly white teenagers gather for Boys State, a weeklong camp where kids can experience the turbulent, venomous process of becoming a politician.
Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, the documentary starts off showing the big names that Boys State has produced: Bill Clinton, Samuel Alito and Dick Cheney. It transitions to the 2018 Boys State conference, as it follows a handful of big personalities in the group like Ben Feinstein, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who transforms from a reserved teenager to a Karl Rove-like political organizer and Steven Garza, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who comes alive during his political stump speeches.
Split into two groups, the slightly more blue-leaning Nationalists and hardline conservatives Federalists, the teens get to endure the joys and pains of gathering signatures, building a platform, writing speeches and creating political ads. Some joke around and introduce legislation like protecting Texas from extraterrestrial forces, while others, like Garza, call for more moderate bills for issues like gun control.
While the movie has to condense a week of events into about two hours, it's shocking how quickly some teens involved go from creating a party platform based solely on the word "Freedom" to crafting social media accounts and whisper campaigns to attack their opponents. Others learn that in order to win, you have to compromise morals and flat out lie to people in order to get their vote.
Moss and McBaine do a fantastic job of putting the viewer in these students' shoes. The camera uncomfortably lingers on Garza as he struggles to get the 30 votes needed to run for governor, the highest office in Boys State. As he's about to give his first campaign speech, it switches to his point of view as it focuses on the camera, obscuring the massive audience in front of him, adding to the tension of the moment.
"Boys State" shows how the divisiveness and toxicity of politics starts early and when two are pitted against each other, how it can go bad quickly. But in that, it also shows signs of hope and community. In other words, it gives you every reason to be depressed and optimistic about the future of the nation -- kind of like politics do on a daily basis.
"Boys State" is rated PG-13 for profanity. It is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on Friday.