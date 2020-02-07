When St. Joseph resident Steve Hall was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, he vowed to fight with tenacity and optimism. His friends and family have done the same.
Whether it’s at his longtime job at Lowe’s or from his immediate family and the local music community, Hall said he’s been feeling the love as he continues his fight.
“I definitely have a support system like I’ve never seen. (Cancer) can make you feel bad or sad, but I’m so thankful I have all of these people out here for me,” Hall said.
Included in that group are the cover bands 9 Penny and Blue Oyster Culture Club, who will be throwing the “Hall Strong” benefit concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. Admission is $10, with all proceeds going to Hall.
Since his diagnosis 18 months ago, Hall has continued to do what he loves: working at Lowe’s, tinkering with old farm engines, watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and raising his two daughters with his wife. He has made it a point to not let cancer dictate his life.
“I knew something was wrong with my body and I just told myself that I was not going to lay down and let this thing take over,” he said.
In the process of seeing multiple doctors and receiving treatments, Hall said his medical bills have continued to grow. Not one to ask for help, Hall said a co-worker, Kelly Berthaiume, asked his wife if she could arrange a concert to help alleviate some of the financial stress.
“I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely. I would appreciate it.’ Then it turned into this monstrous thing,” he said.
Knowing Hall through his work at Lowe’s, Cooper said the band jumped at the chance to help him out.
“I hate the reason, but I love to get to do a favor back for him,” he said.
In addition to the concert, there will be raffles and 10% of food sales that day will go toward Hall’s medical costs. It’s an amazing thing that Hall said has overwhelmed him emotionally, with help from friends like Donovan Nelson and Angie Keller and relatives like his sister Cindy Jonas and brother-in-law Everett Jonas of 9 Penny, as well as Cafe Acoustic owners Steve and Christina Grimes.
“To have all these guys come together, I mean it’s just unbelievable. I’m just totally, totally overwhelmed by this huge outpouring,” he said.
Growing up in the 1980s, Hall said he is psyched to hear both pop and hard rock from that era, like B.O.C.C.’s versions of Lindsey Buckingham’s “Holiday Road,” as well as modern covers like Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”
“Any of the music they play is just fantastic. And my brother-in-law’s band, those guys are really good. Any of the music they play is just great,” Hall said.
To have a big concert to help Hall and his family out was unexpected. In return, he wants to thank everyone and show them that he has no plans of slowing down.
“I have too many things to look forward to. I have two daughters that I want to see grow up and do their thing. I want to do some traveling ... There’s just a lot of things I want enjoy in life and I want to be here for that,” he said.
The concert is open to everyone 21 and older.