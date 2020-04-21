Coronavirus has gamers seeking peace, social interaction in 'Animal Crossing'
During this time of crisis brought upon us all by the coronavirus, people around the world are seeking solace and sociability through a recently released video game: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
The game seemed to have come at the perfect time as lockdowns and orders to stay at home were being enforced by government officials due to the pandemic, leaving gamers to resort to delving into the virtual world and alternate reality that "Animal Crossing" offers.
"Animal Crossing: New Horizon"s is a simulation game developed by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. The simplistic game puts the player in the role of an “island representative” where you essentially dictate almost every aspect of the tiny island where you and the other animal residents live, all happening in real-time.
There are daily tasks to complete, such as fishing, catching bugs, collecting fossils, gardening and talking to neighbors, that keep the player busy as they to grow their town from nothing into their ideal Utopian society. Hayli Nagiewicz, an avid "Animal Crossing" fan and Northwest Missouri State student, said it is a “great escape” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You hop into your little island and you get to talk to your neighbors, catch bugs and fish, smash rocks. You know, the usual. Then all of a sudden it’s two in the morning and you’re like, ‘Where the heck did the time go?’ There’s just a lot to do in one day,” Nagiewicz says.
Doing all of the game's daily activities makes the player feel productive, especially in a time where real-life activity seems impossible, as most people find themselves stuck inside.
With calming music to accompany the cutesy style and design of the game, "Animal Crossing" becomes a virtual zen garden. The game also has an online-play mode where you can hang out and play with friends through its activities and in-game voice chat.
“We can invite each other to our islands. We can trade items and clothing. Most importantly though, we get to talk and hang out virtually, which isn’t exactly ideal, but it’s all we have right now,” Nagiewicz said.
Minigames like hide n' seek and obstacle courses add to the fun between friends.
“It’s a fun way to express yourself in a way that you can’t in real life,” Nagiewicz said.
Being able to control many things on the island has given people a sense of control that the real world is lacking in a pandemic. It gives people the illusion of escape as they board Dodo Airlines plane and experience their “Deserted Island Getaway Package.”
The weight that the coronavirus outbreak has put onto everyone’s shoulders is heavy and everyone is trying their best to cope with it in their own way. For "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" fans, a fictional island populated by talking animals seems to do the trick.